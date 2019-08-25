The peel good factor

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Who doesn’t suffer from hair woes? All of us have been there and seen it all at some point or the other.

Even as we spend days looking towards beauty brands and praying that someone would come up with a miracle product that would solve all hair woes for once, little do we know that the magic wand is sitting quietly away in a kitchen corner—waiting to be peeled.

A study published in the Journal of Dermatology focused on the effectiveness of onion juice for treatment of alopecia areata (a form of hair loss).

In an eight-week study with 38 participants, onion juice was successfully used for hair loss, with observable positive results.

Ragini Mehra, founder, Beauty Source, says, “Hair fall or hair loss is a major concern nowadays. Using onion oil is a sure-shot method to boost hair growth and help volumise your hair and keep it healthy.”

In traditional medicine schools, onion oils are renowned for their healing properties when it comes to scalp issues such as hair fall, hair loss, dandruff and even more serious ones such as eczema. Rajni Ohri, founder, Ohria Ayurveda, says, “Onion Oil is rich in sulphur, vitamin A, C, E and B complex. All these nutrients are essential for healthy hair growth. Sulphur with amino acids in onions promote strong hair.

It stimulates the dead follicles to generate new hair. Onions also boost blood circulation to the roots, promoting collagen and healthy hair cells.

The high dietary sulphur content in onions is also found in Keratin and is the main reason how new growth is stimulated on its regular usage.

The anti-microbial properties help fight scalp infections such as dandruff and lice, and promote healthy scalp. The flavonoids in onions are high in antioxidants, which destroy free radicals and reduce damage.”

Needless to say, the bulbous kitchen staple is fast turning out to be one of the most popular hair products in recent times.

Regular use of onion hair oil is touted to provide intense nourishment to the scalp. Along with other botanical extracts and vitamins, it also helps fight frizz and boosts radiance.

SoulTree founder Vishal Bhandari, says, “Nutrient-rich onion oil nourishes the hair follicles, which helps increase the hair volume and shine, and improves strength. It penetrates the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles from the roots. It also stimulates the scalp which improves the blood circulation.”

While experts are going gaga over the many benefits of this vegetable and promise that it lends a healthy shine to hair, which can become permanent when used regularly, there are many who do not quite feel confident applying the pungent-smelling vegetable onto the scalp.

Says Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, MamaEarth, “People often hesitate to try onion oil because of its smell but it’s actually miraculous for overall hair health.

It boosts the functioning of certain enzymes that arrest hair fall and maintains the pH balance of the hair and prevents premature graying. I would advise using it as a conditioner just before you shampoo.”