Home Lifestyle Health

What causes hearing loss after 65 years of age?

Common among adults above the age of 65, presbycusis is a medical condition that can occur due to many reasons.

Published: 28th August 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Electro Acupuncture, Hearing

Representational image

By Krishnakumar G
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Age is just a number – this is one of the most common phrases that we generally get to hear from the elderly population. However, with the single number that is added to our age, the risk of developing a health condition also increases, one of which is hearing.

Studies say that one in five people aged over 60 to 65 years are affected with hearing problem and it is expected to double over time. By 85 and above, it is expected to triple. Hearing loss reduces a person’s mode of communication, which can lead to social isolation and increases their dependency on other people. 

What is Presbycusis?

Presbycusis is a kind of hearing loss caused by natural aging of the auditory system. It is a type of sensorineural hearing loss which occurs gradually, initially affecting the ability to hear high pitch sounds. It generally affects both ears to the same degree. Consequently, it can also hamper the speech intelligibility more than the capacity to hear sounds around, especially when the impaired hearing is subjected to an intensively noisy environment.

Symptoms

  • Each individual experiences the symptoms differently. 
  • Conversations get difficult to understand, especially in the presence of background noise.
  •  Some of the high pitched sounds like “s” or “th” are hard to distinguish
  •  Some sounds can seem to be overly loud and irritating
  • Speech of the others might sound muffled
  • Tinnitus can occur in one or both ears.

Common among adults above the age of 65, presbycusis is a medical condition that can occur due to many reasons. It can also be considered as the cumulative result of the normal aging process on the ears. Patients suffering from presbycusis are typically the ones who have been exposed to blaring sounds throughout their lives. Other possible reasons could be the consumption of certain medications that can damage the ear in the long run. 

Risk factors like smoking, high blood pressure and diabetes mellitus have a connection with presbycusis. Impairment of hair cells, continuous exposure to noise pollution and genetic predisposition are other contributing factors. It is important to consult an audiologist and get rehabilitated. Leaving it untreated makes way for other conditions like depression, anxiety and stress. 

The audiologist will conduct certain tests and further share specifics about the hearing loss and which ear is the most affected. Based on this information, the right rehab plan can be planned. Hearing aids are the most recommended treatment for age- associated hearing loss. It can diminish symptoms and improve the quality of life.

The author is audiologist, CEO and founder, HearFon Hearing and Speech Clinic

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Presbycusis Hearing loss
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp