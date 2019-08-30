Travel tips for pregnant women

By Express News Service

When you have a baby onboard, travelling isn’t that much fun, especially when the to-be mom needs to be extra careful of what she eats in order to avoid acidity, digestive issues and nausea.



The safest time to travel during pregnancy is the 18th to 24th week as there is a lower chance of miscarriage and preterm labour during this period.



In the third trimester it is always safe not to travel too far. Here are few handy tips that one can follow to stay healthy even during a travel when pregnant:

Pack snacks like dates balls, roasted foxnuts, homemade oats, nutty energy bars, fruits and salad because there’s a possibility your meal schedule may get disrupted which can cause acidity and heartburn.

Carry your own boiled bottled water and drink it at regular intervals, especially on long flights to avoid dehydration.



You can carry infused water to maintain the body alkaline levels and stay hydrated. For infusions, use lemon slices, ginger, fennel and cumin seeds.

Try to eat at regular intervals, keeping a gap of two to three hours to avoid getting acidic. Keep up the intake of fresh fruits to get energised and avoid nausea as well.

Standing in the same place or sitting for long periods of time can cause swelling in the legs which is quite normal during pregnancy.



Try to engage in ample amount of walking, to avoid swelling and improve circulation.

In case of swelling, try and elevate your legs with the help of extra pillows. Carry sachets of Epsom salt and soak your legs in warm Epsom saltwater to reduce the swelling.



Planning ahead always works when you are pregnant and want to enjoy travelling without any hassle. Hope these tips help you, have a safe trip!