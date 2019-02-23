Use flowers in your homemade face packs

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

Flowers provide a unique level of botanical energy. The aroma of many flowers has a calming effect on the mind. And not to forget that flowers can also be used to mix face packs at home, to enhance beauty.

Lotus: Soak the Lotus flowers in three to four tablespoons of warm milk for an hour. Crush the flowers with your fingers and add three teaspoons gram flour (besan) and mix it with the milk and crushed flowers into a paste. Apply on the face. Avoid the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Lotus soothes skin rashes, tones the skin and removes tan.

Hibiscus: Make a cold infusion, by allowing the flowers to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning, crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers into a paste with three teaspoons of oat, two drops tea tree oil and water. Wash off after 20 minutes. It cleanses, removes impurities, reduces oiliness and controls pimples and acne.

Marigold: Allow the flowers to stand in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste, and mix together into a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes. Marigold has a soothing and germicidal effect on skin irritation and pimples. It is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin.

Mogra: Crush two handfuls of mogra flowers and add one to two teaspoons aloe vera gel. It should be a mixture that does not drip. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and wash it off after 20 minutes. It can also be applied on the area under the eyes. Mogra is beneficial for dry and sensitive skin. Rose: Fresh and soft rose petals can be used for a face pack. Take a handful of rose petals. Wash and grind into a paste. Add one teaspoon of yogurt and honey, along with two tablespoons dried and powdered orange peels.

Apply on the face, and wash off as usual. The fragrance of rose has a calming effect on the mind. Rose water is one of the most powerful natural skin toners. It also improves blood circulation to the skin surface. The best part is that it suits all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne conditions. Rose water can also be added to face masks, when mixed at home. It mixes well with most ingredients available at home, like honey, yogurt, oatmeal, multani mitti, sandalwood paste, egg and so on.