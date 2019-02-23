Home Lifestyle Health

Use flowers in your homemade face packs

Flowers provide a unique level of botanical energy.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Shahnaz Husain
Express News Service

Flowers provide a unique level of botanical energy. The aroma of many flowers has a calming effect on the mind. And not to forget that flowers can also be used to mix face packs at home, to enhance beauty.  
Lotus: Soak the Lotus flowers in three to four tablespoons of warm milk for an hour. Crush the flowers with your fingers and add three teaspoons gram flour (besan) and mix it with the milk and crushed flowers into a paste. Apply on the face. Avoid the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Lotus soothes skin rashes, tones the skin and removes tan.

Hibiscus: Make a cold infusion, by allowing the flowers to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning, crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers into a paste with three teaspoons of oat, two drops tea tree oil and water. Wash off after 20 minutes. It cleanses, removes impurities, reduces oiliness and controls pimples and acne. 

Marigold: Allow the flowers to stand in warm water overnight. Add yogurt and sandalwood paste, and mix together into a smooth paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash off after 20 minutes. Marigold has a soothing and germicidal effect on skin irritation and pimples. It is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin. 

Mogra: Crush two handfuls of mogra flowers and add one to two teaspoons aloe vera gel. It should be a mixture that does not drip. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and wash it off after 20 minutes. It can also be applied on the area under the eyes. Mogra is beneficial for dry and sensitive skin. Rose: Fresh and soft rose petals can be used for a face pack. Take a handful of rose petals. Wash and grind into a paste. Add one teaspoon of yogurt and honey, along with  two tablespoons dried and powdered orange peels.

Apply on the face, and wash off as usual. The fragrance of rose has a calming effect on the mind. Rose water is one of the most powerful natural skin toners. It also improves blood circulation to the skin surface. The best part is that it suits all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne conditions. Rose water can also be added to face masks, when mixed at home. It mixes well with most ingredients available at home, like honey, yogurt, oatmeal, multani mitti, sandalwood paste, egg and so on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soak the Lotus flowers Hibiscus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp