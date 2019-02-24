Acupuncture relieves abdominal distention

Dr Raman Kapur By

A compilation of 35 hospital post-operative patients and 23 clinic patients was recorded as treated by acupuncture in a span of 30 months. Cases presented as post-operative included biliary surgeries, total hysterectomies, caesarian section, exploratory laparotomies, appendectomies, bilateral inguinal herniorrhaphy, hemorrhoidectomy and gastric surgery.

Symptoms presented by post-operative patients mostly appeared between the second and the fourth post-operative days. They ranged from abdominal distention, dyspnea, abdominal pain, chest pain, nausea, anorexia and vomiting to acid eructation. Actual vomiting and acid eructation were noted in six post-operative patients. Acupuncture was done and only drugs orally or parenterally were administered to cases not fully relieved of the condition after eight hours.

Of the 35 patients treated with acupuncture, 10 cases were able to pass out gas within an hour so much so that no anti-spasmodic needed to be given. Four of the 10 were able to pass out gas as early as 20 minutes after the needle application. Fairly good results were noted in 14 cases wherein the symptoms diminished considerably within two-four hours. In six cases, there was very slight reaction even up to the eighth hour. No response was observed in five patients.

Acupuncture was resorted to on the second or third post-operative day, or as per the appearance of the symptoms. On the succeeding day, oral or parenteral medication was not necessary except for the five cases that observed no response to stylotherapy. Oral and parenteral medications were only given to cases that gave no response after eight hours from the application of the needles.

It was observed that patients reacted variably to acupuncture. Sessions lasted 20-30 minutes without electrical stimulation. Manual stimulation was done by the patient’s companion as per instruction from the doctor. Method of manual stimulation was side tapping.

All cases were treated by acupuncture before any oral or parenteral medication was instituted. According to the observations, the doctor was inclined to believe that acupuncture per se had a definite place for the relief and treatment of abdominal distention immensely. Of the 23 clinic patients, 12 responded fairly well within an hour. Four of the 12 responded within 20 minutes, while the eight responded within one-four hours after acupuncture, three did not respond well so much so that oral and parenteral medications were resorted to.

Specific acupuncture points were used on specific acupuncture meridians like stomach, spleen and liver. Conception vessel points above the navel were used in lower abdominal operations while Cv points below the navel were used for upper abdominal cases. Liver points were used mostly when accompanying chest pain were complained of or because it became an outstanding symptom or complaint. Stomach and spleen points in the leg and foot respectively are of great help in this condition.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi. This treatment is now being made available in India.