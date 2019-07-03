 CCMB and CDFD aim large scale screening to take preemptive action on genetic diseases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim of reducing the burden of genetic diseases in the country, the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology(CCMB) and Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics(CDFD) will be undertaking an initiative for large scale screening of populations in the country that have been found through various studies as vulnerable to genetic diseases. An MoU in this regard was signed between the CCMB and CDFD on Wednesday.



The two institutions will also provide diagnostic services to parents expecting a child, for prenatal diagnosis to scan for genetic disorders. The aim of this would be to make the parents aware of the genetic disorders their baby might suffer from in future. This would help in taking early corrective measures or in taking the decision of proceeding against childbirth if there are no corrective measures available.



Speaking to Express, CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "The objective of the MoU is very big. The purpose is to go in a big way and identify carriers, parents who might have defective genes as their child has a 25 per cent chance of carrying the genetic disorder ahead. With our initiative, we aim to eliminate genetic diseases, most of which have no cure and are unaffordable to many in order to be treated."



He further added, "We know which populations are more vulnerable to genetic disorders. We will approach govt to do large scale testing of people even if they are not diseased, particularly women. Then we can give them advise well before marriage regarding genetic disorders and take preemptive action against genetic diseases."



A media release regarding the MoU by the CCMB said that around 50 lakh babies are born with genetic diseases in India every year. It also pointed out that genetic diseases for a major group of non-communicable diseases and are the third most common cause of mortality among neonates in the cities.

