Home Lifestyle Health

 CCMB and CDFD aim large scale screening to take preemptive action on genetic diseases

The two institutions will also provide diagnostic services to parents expecting a child, for prenatal diagnosis to scan for genetic disorders.

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim of reducing the burden of genetic diseases in the country, the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology(CCMB) and Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics(CDFD) will be undertaking an initiative for large scale screening of populations in the country that have been found through various studies as vulnerable to genetic diseases. An MoU in this regard was signed between the CCMB and CDFD on Wednesday. 

The two institutions will also provide diagnostic services to parents expecting a child, for prenatal diagnosis to scan for genetic disorders. The aim of this would be to make the parents aware of the genetic disorders their baby might suffer from in future. This would help in taking early corrective measures or in taking the decision of proceeding against childbirth if there are no corrective measures available. 

Speaking to Express, CCMB  Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "The objective of the MoU is very big. The purpose is to go in a big way and identify carriers, parents who might have defective genes as their child has a 25 per cent chance of carrying the genetic disorder ahead. With our initiative, we aim to eliminate genetic diseases, most of which have no cure and are unaffordable to many in order to be treated." 

He further added, "We know which populations are more vulnerable to genetic disorders. We will approach govt to do large scale testing of people even if they are not diseased, particularly women. Then we can give them advise well before marriage regarding genetic disorders and take preemptive action against genetic diseases." 

A media release regarding the MoU by the CCMB said that around 50 lakh babies are born with genetic diseases in India every year. It also pointed out that genetic diseases for a major group of non-communicable diseases and are the third most common cause of mortality among neonates in the cities. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCMB CDFD Genetic diseases
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp