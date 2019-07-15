Rheumatoid Arthritis emerges as leading lifestyle disease

Dr Mithun CB By

KOCHI: Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder that occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the joints leading to pain and inflammation in the tissue surrounding the joints.

Approximately, 1 per cent of the world’s population suffers from RA and women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with RA than men.

The factors contributing towards the incidence of RA include genetic and environmental factors as well as lifestyle issues.

It can affect anyone irrespective of their age and gender but it is most commonly seen in the age groups between 30 and 50 years.

It can occur to anyone while the chances of getting it is high for people who smoke and follow a poor diet.

Symptoms

Though the symptoms may vary, common symptoms of RA include painful swelling, stiffness and limited movement in the joints.

If left unchecked, RA may cause bone erosion and joint deformity. Apart from the joints, it can also affect many non-joint structures, including skin, eyes, heart, lungs, bone marrow, vessels and kidneys etc.

And what can we do to lead a normal life? Right treatment with right lifestyle will definitely help one to lead a normal life.

Adapting a healthy diet and exercising regularly are the two most important steps to follow.

We need to create strong awareness on the signs and symptoms as an early diagnosis is the only way that people in Kochi and all over the country can prevent this disease from progressing.

While RA cannot be cured, it can be effectively managed with lifestyle modifications and treatment.

It is therefore, imperative to spread the message that RA patients can also live a normal life with the right treatment and lifestyle.

Dr Mithun C B, Consultant Rheumatologist at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.