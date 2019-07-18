Home Lifestyle Health

Here are ‘celebrity-approved’ ways to look younger

To keep your skin looking its freshest you need to be moisturizing on a daily basis and exfoliating at least once a week.

Published: 18th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 11:32 AM

woman-girl-beauty-mask

Image for representational purpose only

By Dinnaz
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Do you ever wonder how certain celebrities maintain their youthful appearance as the years pass by? Let me share a few tips here to maintain a youthful and healthy appearance.

Stay Hydrated
Your skin thrives on moisture and the more water you drink, the more energetic you will feel. Drink at least eight glasses of water per day to keep your skin looking youthful.

Exercise Regularly
You will find that almost every celebrity exercises on a regular basis. Halle Berry is a huge fan of cardio and bodyweight training while Julianne Moore regularly practices yoga and weightlifting. Angelina Jolie maintains her youthful appearance with cardio and kickboxing while Julia Louis-Dreyfus believes hiking helps her stay young. The most important thing is that you are consistent with it and exercising at least three times per week. You can try this simple workout routine.

 Squats — 3 sets of 8-10 reps. 2 minutes rest between sets.
 Push Ups — 3 sets of 8-10 reps. 2 minutes rest between sets.
 Bent over rows — 3 sets of 8-10 reps. 2 minutes rest between sets.
 Triceps extensions — 1 set of 10-12 reps.
 Calf Raises — 1-2 sets of 10-12 reps. 1-minute rest between sets.

You need not go to a gym to do these simple exercises. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and an exercise mat.

Avoid Processed Foods
Processed foods damage your skin and accelerate the visible signs of aging. By cutting alcohol, refined sugar and other harmful processed foods out of your diet, you will feel less lethargic. Eat more grains and keep your protein intake to moderation. All types of berries have great antioxidant properties and help retaining the youthfulness of your skin. Besides this, a glass of pomegranate juice really helps in giving that healthy glow.

Take Care of Your Skin
To keep your skin looking its freshest you need to be moisturizing on a daily basis and exfoliating at least once a week. This will clear out dead skin cells, nourish fresh skin cells and keep your skin soft, supple and youthful. I exfoliate my skin regularly and then apply coconut oil topically to hydrate my skin.

Stay Out of The Sun
The sun’s UV rays are a huge contributing factor to aging. They damage the skins cells, increase the formation of wrinkles and accelerate the aging process. So, if you want to stay young looking, stay out of the sun whenever possible.

Dinnaz, fitness expert

