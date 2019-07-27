Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Begin your day by eating seven to eight almonds. Carry a small a fistful of almonds with you when you go out to work as a snacking option if you want to take care of your family, begin by taking care of yourself. Children learn by example so become one.



These nuggets of information were offered by women experts at a panel discussion on Working Mother’s Dilemma in Ensuring Family Health. The discussion, hosted by Almond Board of California and moderated by RJ Shezzi, was held at Le Meridian, New Delhi, on Thursday. Experts – Managing Director of Studio Aesthetic Dr Madhu Chopra, Fitness and Pilates Expert Madhuri Ruia and Diet Consultant-Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy – spoke about the challenges working women face in maintaining a healthy lifestyle for their family and themselves.

They also gave tips on small changes women must make in their daily eating habits to stay fit – mentally and physically. Opening the discussion, Dr Chopra detailed her own lifestyle when her children were growing up. “With both of us working, we had a busy schedule. And since I didn’t want my kids to lose out on nutrition, eating a handful of almonds at breakfast was a must in our family. I got this habit from my mother. Another thing, once the food was ready, I used to be the first one to sit at the table and the kids followed. This meant that I didn’t lose out on nutrition and neither did my kids. This is true for women who go out to work. They must take utmost care of themselves, only then can they take care of their family,” she said.

Both Ruia and Krishnaswamy agreed wholeheartedly. “Balanced diet and regular exercise are important for everyone. Working mothers often neglect their own needs – they have irregular eating timings and skip breakfast on numerous occasions. Having around 10 almonds in the morning is a good way to make up for that. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, calcium, good fats and fibre that help you maintain good health,” said Ruia.

Krishnaswamy stressed on healthy snacking. “Everyone must keep a small box of almonds in their bag which can be munched when hungry. Opting for healthier snacks not only helps in keeping hunger at bay but provides more nutrition to the body,” she remarked. Nutritional deficiencies, in the long run, lead to lifestyle diseases, that can be fatal. So while it is important to take care of the family, it is equally important to take care of yourself first.

