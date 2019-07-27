Home Lifestyle Health

A handful of almonds

Working Mother’s Dilemma in Ensuring Family Health, a panel discussion saw women experts discussing the benefits of the dry fruit via nuggets.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

RJ Shezzi, Dr Madhu Chopra, Fitness and Pilates Expert Madhuri Ruia and Diet Consultant-Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy, discussed how working mothers should not forget to look after their health in the bargain of managing their family

RJ Shezzi, Dr Madhu Chopra, Fitness and Pilates Expert Madhuri Ruia and Diet Consultant-Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy, discussed how working mothers should not forget to look after their health in the bargain of managing their family

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Begin your day by eating seven to eight almonds. Carry a small a fistful of almonds with you when you go out to work as a snacking option if you want to take care of your family, begin by taking care of yourself. Children learn by example so become one.
 
These nuggets of information were offered by women experts at a panel discussion on Working Mother’s Dilemma in Ensuring Family Health. The discussion, hosted by Almond Board of California and moderated by RJ Shezzi, was held at Le Meridian, New Delhi, on Thursday. Experts – Managing Director of Studio Aesthetic Dr Madhu Chopra, Fitness and Pilates Expert Madhuri Ruia and Diet Consultant-Nutritionist Sheela Krishnaswamy – spoke about the challenges working women face in maintaining a healthy lifestyle for their family and themselves.

They also gave tips on small changes women must make in their daily eating habits to stay fit – mentally and physically. Opening the discussion, Dr Chopra detailed her own lifestyle when her children were growing up. “With both of us working, we had a busy schedule. And since I didn’t want my kids to lose out on nutrition, eating a handful of almonds at breakfast was a must in our family. I got this habit from my mother. Another thing, once the food was ready, I used to be the first one to sit at the table and the kids followed. This meant that I didn’t lose out on nutrition and neither did my kids. This is true for women who go out to work. They must take utmost care of themselves, only then can they take care of their family,” she said.

Both Ruia and Krishnaswamy agreed wholeheartedly. “Balanced diet and regular exercise are important for everyone. Working mothers often neglect their own needs – they have irregular eating timings and skip breakfast on numerous occasions. Having around 10 almonds in the morning is a good way to make up for that. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E, calcium, good fats and fibre that help you maintain good health,” said Ruia. 

Krishnaswamy stressed on healthy snacking. “Everyone must keep a small box of almonds in their bag which can be munched when hungry. Opting for healthier snacks not only helps in keeping hunger at bay but provides more nutrition to the body,” she remarked. Nutritional deficiencies, in the long run, lead to lifestyle diseases, that can be fatal. So while it is important to take care of the family, it is equally important to take care of yourself first.

Almond facts

  • Almonds need really hot weather and cool winters to grow
  • There are 98 published research papers to date (with 19 more in progress) on the health effects of almonds, in particular, their effect on heart health, diabetes and weight management
  • Almonds help to slow absorption of sugar and carbs
  • Recent studies show almonds eaten mid-morning can help moderate your blood sugar throughout the day
Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Almonds Almonds benefits Working mothers healthcare Sheela Krishnaswamy Dr Madhu Chopra RJ Shezzi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp