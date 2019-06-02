Shahnaz Husain By

Healing through nature has been known and practiced since centuries and yet, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of herbal healing continues to flourish. An important advantage is that Ayurveda shows no harmful side-effects.It has been possible to adopt the principle of natural ingredients, because Ayurvedic texts contain details of the medicinal properties of thousands of plant products, minerals and other natural substances.

They also tell us about the specific combination of herbs, which increase efficacy. For example, trifala is a combination of three herbs. The various methods of collection, extraction and processing of the different herbs are also detailed in Ayurvedic texts. In fact, they also contain prescriptions for various ailments, including skin and hair problems.

Ayurvedic products and natural substances have properties that benefit skin and hair both. Some have antiseptic and germicidal effects, while others have anti-inflammatory and soothing actions. Some are powerful cleansers, while others moisturise the skin. Some improve blood circulation, while others promote hair growth. By and large, they have protective and corrective properties. Ingredients in Ayurvedic products also contain vitamins, minerals, enzymes and other valuable elements, which restore and maintain the health of skin and hair.

Hundreds of plant extracts and oils are used in beauty care. Neem (margosa), for example, is one of the most versatile plant products. Since the ancient times, neem leaf infusions have been used to cure skin diseases and are still used to relieve itching, soothe rashes and clear inflammatory conditions. Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, which have powerful healing properties.

Herbs like shikakai and arishtak have been traditionally used for washing the hair, due to their powerful, yet gentle, cleansing action. Amla is another popular ingredient. The ancient physician Charaka referred to amla as an ingredient that delays ageing, because of its high Vitamin C content. It is said that the Vitamin C content of amla is so stable that it is resistant to heat. It is said to promote the healthy growth of hair and prevents premature graying. Trifala, hibiscus and brahmi have also been used in hair care. Brahmi helps control stress-related hair problems, as it has a calming effect on the nerves.

Sandalwood is another common Ayurvedic ingredient that has been used in skin care, because of its versatility. It has powerful germicidal and antiseptic properties, soothing and beautifying the skin, while the exotic perfume has a relaxing effect on the nerves. Rose is another common cosmetic ingredient. Oil of rose is said to have originated in India. Apart from helping to tone the capillaries, improve blood circulation and help skin texture, the fragrance of rose has a calming effect too. Ingredients like sandalwood, basil (tulsi), mint (pudina), margosa (neem), turmeric, clove, eucalyptus, etc., have been used to treat skin conditions like acne.

The West is waking up to the fact that the modern world needs a holistic system like Ayurveda. In fact, it can be most relevant to modern lifestyles, in terms of countering environmental pollution, toxic build-up and mental stress.

The author is founder of Ayurvedic beauty brand -Shahnaz Husain