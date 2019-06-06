Dr Sitaraman Sundaresan By

Express News Service

Playing with my 51-day-old Siberian Husky for 20-30 minutes twice a day is one lovely routine of our family. I adopted Shiro from a friend and since then, having her has been a huge stress-buster. That cute smile and the way she indicates what she wants, is something that we are hugely fond of.

You need to take care of your pets like your own kids. They teach you how to have a lot of patience and adapt to everything around you. Shiro is adapting well with other pets around and has started recognising my friends. Before taking her in, my main worry was how to take care of Shiro in the midst of a busy schedule.

Thankfully, everything fell into place as we tend to adapt to change as and when required. Though she took a while to adapt to the change in environment in the initial days, my husky has started teething, so the main challenge now is to keep her off sofas and car seats. But every moment with Shiro is a happy moment. The author is a consultant sports physio and MPT, ortho and sports.