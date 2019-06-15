Home Lifestyle Health

Yoga, an affordable rehab for heart patients

Yoga is like a silver bullet for preventing complications in patients who have suffered heart attacks in the past. 

Published: 15th June 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suffering a heart attack leaves a patient with high propensity to develop high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, and even clot formation.

In the first year of a heart attack, the risk of another attack, and even death, is considerably high.

Even if one escapes a second heart attack, the risk of patients not returning to activity levels prior to the attack, is a given.  

To reduce this risk, apart from drugs, the conventional approach includes participation in a cardiac rehabilitation program. While cardiac rehabilitation is common in the west, it is virtually nonexistent in India due to the high costs and intensive human resource and equipment requirements associated with it.

While yoga has proven to deliver everything that cardiac rehabilitation can achieve, at a much lower cost, there has been a lack of scientific evidence proving the same.

As a result, many cardiologists have been worried that it could even harm the patients.

In order to address these issues, a large randomised control study was conducted by researchers from London School of Hygiene and Topical Medicine, Public Health Foundation of India and a few other research institutions on providing structured yoga care to patients.

The result was compared to that of patients who received the usual care. As it turns out, yoga is like a silver bullet for preventing complications in patients who have suffered heart attacks in the past. 

The poses of the study had been chosen keeping in mind that the exercise do not increase the pulse rate, blood pressure and stress on hearts of the patients while they were performing them.

The core breathing exercises that the heart patients were made to do were Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari Pranayama, Ujjayi Pranayama and meditation practices including chanting, mindfulness and Shavasana.

Supervised instructions on yoga was provided by a trained yoga instructor over a 13-week period and the patients were asked to practice yoga at home. At the end of 30 months we noted that after the heart attack, patients had a better quality of life and greater return to pre-heart attack levels of activity. 

Additionally, it was safe and feasible to practice these postures following a heart attack. Yoga, thus should become an important component of the Ayushman Bharat programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
yoga hyderabad Heart patient yogaforall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp