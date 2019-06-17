Home Lifestyle Health

AI tool can predict psychosis risk from your speech

The findings add to the evidence showing the potential for using machine learning to identify linguistic abnormalities associated with mental illness, said an Emory professor.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence | ENS

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Scientists using artificial intelligence have discovered a hidden clue in people's language that can accurately predict whether they are likely to develop psychosis in future.

The machine-learning method more precisely quantifies the semantic richness of people's conversational language, a known indicator for psychosis.

The research, published in the journal npj Schizophrenia, shows that automated analysis of the two language variables -- more frequent use of words associated with sound and speaking with low semantic density, or vagueness -- can predict whether an at-risk person will later develop psychosis with 93 per cent accuracy.

Even trained clinicians had not noticed how people at risk for psychosis use more words associated with sound than the average, although abnormal auditory perception is a pre-clinical symptom.

"Trying to hear these subtleties in conversations with people is like trying to see microscopic germs with your eyes," said Neguine Rezaii, who conducted the research at Emory University in the US.

"The automated technique we've developed is a really sensitive tool to detect these hidden patterns. It's like a microscope for warning signs of psychosis," said Rezaii, who is now at Harvard University in the US.

"It was previously known that subtle features of future psychosis are present in people's language, but we've used machine learning to actually uncover hidden details about those features," said Phillip Wolff, a professor at Emory University.

The findings add to the evidence showing the potential for using machine learning to identify linguistic abnormalities associated with mental illness, said Elaine Walker, an Emory professor.

The onset of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders typically occurs in the early 20s, with warning signs -- known as prodromal syndrome -- beginning around age 17.

About 25 to 30 per cent of youth who meet criteria for a prodromal syndrome will develop schizophrenia or another psychotic disorder.

Using structured interviews and cognitive tests, trained clinicians can predict psychosis with about 80 per cent accuracy in those with a prodromal syndrome.

Machine-learning research is among the many ongoing efforts to streamline diagnostic methods, identify new variables, and improve the accuracy of predictions.

Currently, there is no cure for psychosis.

"If we can identify individuals who are at risk earlier and use preventive interventions, we might be able to reverse the deficits," Walker said.

"There are good data showing that treatments like cognitive-behavioural therapy can delay onset, and perhaps even reduce the occurrence of psychosis," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Artificial intelligence psychosis machine learning mental illness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp