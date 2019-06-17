Home Lifestyle Health

Personal care products injure young kids every two hours: Study

'Clinical Pediatrics' found that most injuries from these products occurred when a child swallowed the product (75.7 per cent) or the product made contact with a child's skin or eyes (19.3 per cent).

Published: 17th June 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Soap, Handwash

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Our homes are filled with a range of personal care products but the risk these products pose to young kids seldom cross our mind. A recent study has found that these products cause injuries to kids every two hours.

The study published in 'Clinical Pediatrics' found that most injuries from these products occurred when a child swallowed the product (75.7 per cent) or the product made contact with a child's skin or eyes (19.3 per cent). These ingestions and exposures most often led to poisonings (86.2 per cent ) or chemical burns (13.8 per cent). "When you think about what young children see when they look at these products, you start to understand how these injuries can happen," said Rebecca McAdams, co-author of the study.

"Kids at this age can't read, so they don't know what they are looking at. They see a bottle with a colourful label that looks or smells like something they are allowed to eat or drink, so they try to open it and take a swallow. When the bottle turns out to be nail polish remover instead of juice, or lotion instead of yogurt, serious injuries can occur," McAdams added.

The top three product categories leading to injuries were nail care products (28.3 per cent) hair care products (27.0 per cent), and skin care products (25.0 per cent), followed by fragrance products (12.7 per cent).

Nail polish remover was the individual product that led to the most number of visits to the emergency room (17.3 per cent of all injuries). Of the more serious injuries that required hospitalisation, more than half were from hair care products (52.4 per cent) with hair relaxers and permanent solutions leading to more hospitalisations than all other products.

Also of concern, is the ease of access to these products. "Children watch their parents use these items and may try to imitate their behaviour. Since these products are often stored in easy-to-reach places and are not typically in child-resistant containers, it is can be easy for kids to get to and open the bottles," said McAdams.

"Because these products are currently not required to have child-resistant packaging, it is important for parents to put them away immediately after use and store them safely - up, away, and out of sight - preferably in a cabinet or closet with a lock or a latch. These simple steps can prevent many injuries and trips to the emergency department," added McAdams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Clinical Pediatrics Personal care products Personal care products harm Children personal care products

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp