Treating cataract with Ayurveda

Cataract operations used to be done by Ayurvedic vaidyars some 100 years ago. With the closing of all Ayurvedic institutions, the ancient practice of eye surgeries had all but disappeared. When performing cataract surgeries the Ayurvedic way is more of a historical curiosity, many other procedures relating to the eye could be extremely relevant in today’s world. Prevention of eye diseases and treatment could be effective through Ayurvedic procedures. Shalakya Tantra deals with diseases of eye and more generally of all organs above the clavicle. Susruta and Vagbhata are considered the pioneers of Shalakya Tantra with Rajashri Nimi (another name for King Janaka), the King of Videha as the Adi Bhishaj or the first physician of Shalakya Tantra, which has been in existence since 500- 1000 BC. We have lost much of the knowledge but what we have with us is still effective enough to warrant encouragement and support from government.

Almost all of us are familiar with senile cataract and it is almost a given that if we live long enough we will have cataract of the eyes. There have been studies which show that with simple interventions senile cataract can be prevented. Treatment with triphaladi ghana vati and elaneer kuzhambu can prevent, arrest or delay senile cataract. This was a study done in the premier Gujarat Ayurveda University in Jamnagar. The study was conducted by Hitesh Bhati and R Manjusha of the Department of Shalakya Tantra.

Triphaladhi ghana vati (500mg) orally and elaneer kuzhambu anjana 60 mg in both eyes for topical use was prescribed and found very effective in preventing senile cataracts. Triphaladi ghanavati is easy enough to take orally. However, elaneer kuzhambu could be quite a surprise for a newcomer to Ayurvedic practices. A drop of the medicine could make you scream like a banshee because it really burns. I don’t know whether readers, especially in the South, remember how Eyetex was applied as kohl to the eyes and it used to burn quite a bit. We were told it was good for the eyes and that our elders were right. The eye is also a kaphasthana, and allowing the eyes to water relieves them of excessive kaphadosha.

The first time I applied elaneer kuzhambu I found great relief in shouting out loud. My husband says he enjoys the sensation and that it burns just for a little while and then his eyes feel cool. All of us are different I suppose. I do apply elaneer kuzhambu from time to time especially when my eyes are fatigued. Elaneer kuzhambu contains Terminalia chebula, Terminalia bellerica and Emblica officinalis (the three constituting the popular preparation triphala), Tree turmeric, Glycyrrhiza glabra and tender coconut water. The above ingredients are boiled and filtered to which is added camphor, Gmelina arborea and saindhava lavana or rock salt. Honey is added at the end of the preparation. A simple intervention with elaneer kuzhambu and triphaladi ghana vati can prevent cataracts. This kind of knowledge needs to be more widely disseminated by government for the benefit of Indians.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.arogyamantra@gmail.com/arogyamantra.blogspot.com