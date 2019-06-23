Home Lifestyle Health

Vacations are good for your heart: Study

While there has been much anecdotal evidence about the benefits of taking a vacation from work, researchers from Syracuse University in the US reveal the benefits of a vacation for our heart health.

Published: 23rd June 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

heart, graphic

For representational purposes

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Going on a vacation can lower the risk of developing a heart disease risk, scientists say.

While there has been much anecdotal evidence about the benefits of taking a vacation from work, researchers from Syracuse University in the US reveal the benefits of a vacation for our heart health.

"What we found is that people who vacation more frequently in the past 12 months have a lowered risk for metabolic syndrome and metabolic symptoms," said Bryce Hruska, an assistant professor Syracuse University.

"Metabolic syndrome is a collection of risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

If you have more of them you are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease," Hruska said.

"This is important because we are actually seeing a reduction in the risk for cardiovascular disease the more vacationing a person does.

Because metabolic symptoms are modifiable, it means they can change or be eliminated," he said.

Researchers are still learning what it is about vacations that make them beneficial for heart health, but it is clear that it is important for people to use the vacation time that is available to them.

"One of the important takeaways is that vacation time is available to nearly 80 per cent of full-time employees, but fewer than half utilise all the time available to them," Hruska said.

"Our research suggests that if people use more of this benefit, one that's already available to them, it would translate into a tangible health benefit," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heart disease Vacations Health
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp