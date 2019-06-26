Artificial Intelligence meets India’s 5,000-year-old Ayurveda

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Ayurveda – India’s 5,000-year-old system of natural healing that originated in the Vedic period – is now enjoying a resurgence worldwide. The beauty and the wellness industry has come a long way since then, and today we are looking at a combination of the age-old tradition with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Delhi-based Shahnaz Husain, a pioneer of ayurvedic beauty products in India, says that Ayurvedic ingredients have already been combined with the latest scientific techniques in order to formulate Ayurvedic beauty products. This includes combining AI with Ayurvedic inheritance.

“Programming has helped prepare a database that can take individual characteristics into account, so that it is possible to manufacture a beauty product that is specifically meant for an individual, rather than only conforming to broader specifications, like skin type. AI can make it possible to find a custom made product for each individual,” reveals Husain.

Ayurveda has now turned to modern technology for validation of its beliefs and systems, believes Vedika Sharma, Director at Mantra Herbal. “We are now using modern technology for research, better clinical trials, state of the art equipment to manufacture and to develop new products. We also invest in biotechnology to enhance the quality of raw materials and output, and use sophisticated extraction methods to deliver standardised bio-actives.”

AI may not impact the formulations; but it does give a direction for research into new products. In fact, AI-based insights can be used in research and development of new products, when testing the efficacy of the actives. Bengaluru-based Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science (Fit & Glow), says, “AI can be used to generate intelligent data from the clinical research that is done during product formulations. This data helps in tweaking formulations to be most effective.”

Experts such as Aishwarya Swarna Nir, Founder of Global Beauty Secrets, believe that technology has made Ayurveda more accessible on a large scale.

“Today because I have an Instagram [handle] and a website, it’s easy for me to connect many people to Ayurveda.”

Since time immemorial, the foundation of Indian cosmetology lies mainly in Ayurveda, says Surat-based Suraj Vazirani, Founder of The Beauty Co. He feels that the beauty industry did get distracted by chemical-laden cosmetic and beauty products for a while, it has now come full circle by going back to its roots.

“More and more people want organic products made with natural ingredients, but with a touch of technology. Top-notch beauty brands take help of AI to know their customers and give personalised care exclusively suitable to their skin and hair.” Vazirani adds that an individual’s medical condition, allergies and treatments, skin colour, country and even climate, is carefully considered while formulating the personalised product for them.

“This, in a way, is going to be a boon for those who do not have many options when it comes to run-of-the-mill beauty products.”

Ayurveda is believed to possess the knowledge of everything that can heal and optimise one’s well being, says Vivek Sahni, CEO and Co-Founder, Kama Ayurveda, adding, “At Kama Ayurveda, we translated this by keeping the formulation true to it’s roots but modifying the exterior to match the evolving times. We introduced the Anti Acne & Sensitive Skin face wash in the packaging of a pump that converts the cleansing formula into a foam – extremely convenient for the consumer. I believe marrying old with the new must be done with intricacy and sensitivity that will help maintain the integrity of the wisdom involved.”