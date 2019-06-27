The A to Z of blood donation

Jyotsna Codaty By

Blood is like money, it is meant to circulate for society to flourish and remain healthy. Patients who need blood get blood in hospitals. Since there is no man-made blood so far, somebody has to give blood to make it available to the needy patient. Sadly, this does not happen to the extent it ought to.

How does one give blood? And who can give it? Anyone over 18 and under 65 years, in good health, not suffering from major illnesses, weighing at least 45 kg and having a haemoglobin of 12.5mg/dl. The blood bank doctor and staff will guide them through a detailed questionnaire and also do basic checks to see if he or she is medically fit to donate.

Those who would like to donate blood can visit any blood bank of their choice, get information about voluntary disclosure and exclusion. Counsellors will help them identify risk factors such as multiple partners of the same sex and homosexuality. They are not obliged to inform/intimate anyone and can simply walk away if they are uncomfortable with the questions or the answers as per their conscience. This ensures the potential receiver’s safety.

Blood has a life period of 42 days. Likewise, each hospital/community has an average requirement. Hence donating/collecting large quantities of blood on special occasions can be counterproductive and lead to a waste of rich human resource because it could not be used within 42 days.

Blood donors must remain voluntary and space themselves so that they are responding to society’s need. All donated blood is scrupulously checked for diseases like HIV and hepatitis, and discarded when found positive. A word of caution. No test anywhere in the world assures 100 per cent guarantee of safety from HIV and hepatitis, hence the need for self-exclusion. Recipients must accept that there is a small percentage of risk. This year’s call by WHO is Safe Blood for All.

(The author is HOD, Transfusion Medicine at Fortis Malar Hospital)