Here are some DIY homemade hacks for healthy hair

It is essential to improve your lifestyle, eat nutritious foods, indulge in a proper sleep cycle and workout regularly to guarantee healthy hair.

It is essential to switch to natural products for long-lasting benefits and effective results on the hair.

By Dr Arvind Poswal
Express News Service

All of us aspire to have voluminous, healthy and luscious hair. But it is undoubtedly an uphill task. There are several factors that affect the health of our hair.

Pollution, overheating, sedentary lifestyles, over-using chemicals, stress, sudden weight loss, increasing age, hormonal imbalances, dietary insufficiencies and lack of proper care and nourishment result in hair loss.

It is essential to switch to natural products for long-lasting benefits and effective results on the hair. Here are a few simple DIY homemade hacks that can easily improve hair health.

Yoghurt: The presence of acid in yoghurt exfoliates the scalp and unclogs the roots of the hair. It controls the pH balance of the scalp and repairs the hair follicles. It also nourishes and hydrates the scalp and prevents them from thinning.  

Onion juice: Onion juice helps in regrowth of the hair as it is rich in sulfur. It also prevents inflammation, delays graying of hair, averts infections and boosts the hair health. It also improves blood circulation thereby, ensuring proper nourishment of hair.

Amla powder and lemon juice: Amla is filled with Vitamin C which has several benefits for hair like strengthening of hair roots, treating dandruff, cleanses the scalp and also conditions the hair. Whereas, it’s amalgamation with lemon juice prevents infections on the scalp and add shine to the hair.

Chia seeds and coconut milk: Chia seeds are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that work on lessening irritation and infections. They also prevent hair loss as they are power-packed with complete protein for your hair. Whereas coconut milk provides hydration, nourishment and strength to the hair as it deeply penetrates into the scalp. 

Baking soda: Baking soda is an excellent exfoliator for the scalp and helps in getting rid of the excesses oil on the scalp. It helps in getting rid of dead skin cells and chlorine build-ups that generally clog the pores. It also helps in improving the blood circulation which ensures growth of proper and healthy hair follicles. 

Pro Tip: These ingredients alone can’t do the trick. It is essential to improve your lifestyle, eat nutritious foods, indulge in a proper sleep cycle and go for a regular workout to guarantee healthy hair. 

(The author is a leading hair transplant surgeon and is an inventor of the stitch-less FUSE Technique)

