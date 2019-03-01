Dry eye disease to affect 50% urban Indians by 2030: Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nearly half of India’s urban population is likely to be affected by dry eye disease by 2030, making it a bigger health concern than lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and heart attack, pointed out a recent study by researchers from LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

The study pointed out that area of residence, socio-economic affluence and professional work, including computer-based vocations, could play a role in determining the percentage of risk. Men in their twenties and thirties and women in their forties and fifties are vulnerable to the disease, researchers said.

LVPEI Centre for Ocular Regeneration director Dr Sayan Basu who carried out the study along with Dr Anthony Vipin Das analysed data records of 1.45 million patients using LVPEI’s indigenously developed eyeSmart Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system.

The study estimated that based on current incidence rates, 45 percent of India’s urban population is likely to be affected by dry eye disease by 2030, roughly translating to a staggering 275 million people. Even rural India is likely to see 17 million new dry eye disease patients every year according to the study. “Dry eye disease not only affects the patient’s vision but also disturbs their quality of life, causing anxiety and depression, often affecting their professional productivity. However, if detected early and treated appropriately, patients can lead a normal,” Dr Basu said.

“At times, dry eyes can be associated with serious medical conditions such as arthritis, which if neglected can lead to irreversible visual impairment and blindness. Therefore, it is critical that people at risk get screened for the condition and seeks timely relief,” he added.