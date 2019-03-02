Home Lifestyle Health

The humble lemon packs a real punch

As a cosmetic ingredient, lemon can be used in various ways, but avoid using it undiluted, as it can be harsh on the skin.

By Shahnaz Husain
The lemon packs a real punch! There are a number of ways that the common lemon can be used for both health and beauty. Start your day with the juice of a lemon in a glass of warm water. Rich in Vitamin C, it builds up immunity against diseases. The combination also helps keep the system clean by removing toxins and wastes. It keeps the skin clear and glowing, while weight watchers also find it beneficial. 

As a cosmetic ingredient, lemon can be used in various ways, but avoid using it undiluted, as it can be harsh on the skin. On areas where the skin is thicker, like elbows and knees, rub lemon halves and wash off with water. Over a period of time, it cleanses and lightens dark elbows and knees. Or you can mix lemon juice and rose water is equal quantities. Apply on the face and wash after 10 minutes, to tone oily skin and close the pores.

For rough hands, rub a mixture of granulated sugar and the juice of a lemon together with the hands, till the sugar dissolves. Then rinse off with water. Done regularly, it will help to improve skin texture and tan.

For oily skin, dilute the juice of half-a-lemon in a glass of water and use this to wash your face. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance and also reduces surface oil. During summer, freeze lemon water in an ice-cube tray. Wrap ice in a clean tissue or cloth and rub it gently on oily skin. It reduces oil and is extremely refreshing. 

Apply honey mixed with one teaspoon lemon juice on the face daily. While honey moisturizes the skin, lemon juice restores the normal balance and lightens skin colour over a period of time. Lemon can also be used as a hair rinse. You can add lemon juice to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse, after your shampoo.  For silky and shiny hair, add lemon juice to “tea water.”  

Use lemon wisely
