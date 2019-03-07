Home Lifestyle Health

Weight-loss, BP control and other little-known health benefits of garlic 

Yes, the wonder spice has various health benefits that most of us are not aware of, but really, we must be!

Garlic is one of those every day, often overlooked household spices that is even referred to as "social suicide," for obvious reasons. Adding flavour to almost all dishes, this pungent tasting spice is not something that you should simply shrug off.

Take a look at few of garlic's myriad health benefits: 

1. Eating garlic cloves raw accelerates metabolism and hence, it can help improve digestion.

2. Consuming garlic on a daily basis can help control blood pressure. High BP is the leading cause of stroke and heart diseases. 

3. The spice can also help combat sicknesses like common cold and fever.

4. High level of cholesterol is the most common cause of heart diseases. Consumption of garlic can be great for bringing down cholesterol levels as well.

5. Garlic can help avoid bone loss in menopausal and perimenopausal women.

In short, if you have been pushing aside garlic for reasons like bad breath, don't! It may just add a few years to your life span!

