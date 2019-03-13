Be free from paraben loaded products

Rahul Agarwal By

Express News Service

Personal care products that we apply on our skin are like food for skin, they provide nourishment not only to our skin externally but also get absorbed deeper in our skin. Hence the ingredients of the products goes inside our body.

Most of the products that are available in the market includes hazardous chemical and artificial ingredients which are subtly and relentlessly damaging our skin and making it prone to lethal diseases like cancer.

If we scan through the ingredients list on our personal care products, we will discover that the ingredients has high percentage of parabens and other chemicals. These are used primarily to enhance the shelf life of the products and show immediate effects, ignoring the harm that is being caused by them.

Researches have shown that Paraben is one of prime cancer-causing element.

A number of researches have proved it further that it can degrade human skin on a deeper level and may lead to skin cancer and monstrous breast cancer. A comprehensive study of women with breast cancer published in 2012 in the Journal of Applied Technology found parabens in nearly 100 percent of all cancerous breast tumors. Thus, there is huge question mark on the safety of our body against all such paraben loaded personal care products. Seeing this gap and increased awareness towards the harmful effects of chemically treated products, consumers are now preferring organic personal care products which are made from the purest form of ingredients and are closest to nature.

Organic products are derived from plants, flowers, and seeds etc. that are organically grown and are free from any chemical. They are globally certified, making them the best for personal care and to the skin as well. Their illuminating And pure ingredients give visible results by providing enriching organic experience to the body. These products are grown in a completely organic manner avoiding the use of any chemicals, pesticides or fertilizers, even while manufacturing the product no chemical or artificial elements are being used.

Organic Personal care products have no traces of harsh chemicals, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, PABA, petrolatum or paraffin, making them incredibly gentle, safe and potent.

It is thus recommended to get over chemical-based personal care products that are harmful to us. And, going for an organic approach to beauty is the best gift we can give to our body. The writer is CEO at Organic Harvest.