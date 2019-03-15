Home Lifestyle Health

Key to growing human blood vessels found

This means that scientists must take a more sophisticated approach to growing new vessels, a process important in normal growth and reproduction as well as wound repair, researchers noted.

Published: 15th March 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Researchers have discovered an ingredient vital for proper blood vessel formation that may help develop better treatments for a host of serious conditions ranging from diabetes to heart attacks and strokes.

Scientists seeking to grow blood vessels have focused almost exclusively on growing only the inner layer of blood vessels, which are made up of endothelial cells.

The hope was that these endothelial cells would then recruit any other cell types needed to form a complete, functional blood vessel, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers led by the University of Virginia School of Medicine in the US determined that those vessels can develop properly only if they are grown in conjunction with another cell type, known as perivascular cells, including smooth muscle cells and pericytes.

The researchers liken these perivascular cells to the outer support layers of a rubber hose or on automobile tires, without which they burst or leak.

"Most of the studies of angiogenesis (blood vessel formation) have focused on the inner lining of the pipes themselves," researcher Daniel L Hess said.

"That is fairly well understood But it is really not well understood how you get a complete functional blood vessel that can withstand the mechanical force exerted by blood pressure," Hess said in a statement.

The researchers determined the vital role of the perivascular cells in blood vessel formation and to identify a gene, Oct4, that is required for this process.

Previously, Oct4 had been thought to be active only in embryonic stem cells during early development and to be permanently inactivated in adult organisms.

The researchers found that Oct4 has an important role in the formation of the vessels themselves -- being required for forming the protective outer wall of blood vessels.

The researchers were able to examine blood vessel formation in real time.

They found that vessels that lacked perivascular cell coverage formed incompletely and leaked blood.

"Multiple failed trials assumed the perivascular cells were just passive followers," said Gary K Owens, who led the study.

However, without them, he said, "the whole process comes to a halt." The study found that endothelial cells and perivascular cells communicate with one another via Oct4-dependent processes and, without it, functional non-leaky blood vessels or blood vessel networks cannot form.

This means that scientists must take a more sophisticated approach to growing new vessels, a process important in normal growth and reproduction as well as wound repair, researchers noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blood vessels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp