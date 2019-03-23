Home Lifestyle Health

Ways to prep your skin for summer heat

The harsh summer heat can spoil your skin. Don't forget to moisturise and keep yourself hydrated, say experts.

By IANS

Krishnan Venkateshwaran, Chief Scientist - ITC Ltd R&D, Dermafique and Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President and Head, Medical Services & R & D from Kaya Limited, have shared tips to save your skin this summer.

Don't forget to moisturise: You need to use a light moisturiser when the weather is warm. Pick a non-greasy and lightweight moisturiser (pick one with SPF for daytime use) that will help to lock in the essential moisture of your skin.

Tone your skin: Toners are a must-have during the summer months. A good toner keeps your skin oil-free and clean. It also reduces the appearance of pores. When applying toner, pay attention to your T-zone as it is the part of your face that secretes the maximum oil during summer.

Keep yourself hydrated: Drink lots of water and don't forget to carry a water bottle with you wherever you go. Keep sipping from your bottle. This is important to keep your skin hydrated, flush out toxins from your body, and feel refreshed during the hot summer days.

Exfoliate: Regular exfoliation should be a part of the skincare routine irrespective of the season. Those with sensitive skin need to be careful while exfoliating as compared to those with a combination or normal skin.

Minimal make-up: Bare minimum make-up should be preferred in summers, as too much make-up would clog the pores and result in breakouts. Products with SPF should be used.

Summer friendly lotion: One needs to use a lotion which absorbs fast into the skin as compared to the greasy body butters for winter. Winter lotions would provide the skin an oily look therefore they need to be changed with time.

Since the sun can be extremely drying, keep them soft and smooth by using a rich lip balm with SPF 15 or higher. Use a bottle of mist packed with a antioxidants and nutrients to soothe and hydrate the skin on your face and body, especially when you are outdoors and in the sun.

