Home Lifestyle Health

Decoded: How does oestrogen protect bones?

The researchers found that blood serum levels of the protein Sema3A decreased in pre-menopausal women as they get older and dropped even more once they reach menopause.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By IANS

TOKYO: Researchers have found a new molecular link between oestrogen and bone ageing, which may eventually lead to new strategies to treat osteoporosis among post-menopausal women.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and prone to fractures.

Women over 50 are at a high risk of developing osteoporosis, which may be due to the loss of oestrogen that occurs after menopause.

"Over the last few decades, we've learned that oestrogen plays an important role in maintaining a functional bone matrix," said Tomoki Nakashima from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) in Japan.

However, how oestrogen does this, was not fully understood, the researchers said.

In the study, the researchers discovered a protein called Sema3A, which was found to maintain bone matrix -- proteins and minerals in bone -- suggesting a relationship between oestrogen and Sema3A.

Further, the researchers found that blood serum levels of the protein Sema3A decreased in pre-menopausal women as they get older and dropped even more once they reach menopause.

In the study done on mice, the ovaries of mice were removed but it was found that the loss of oestrogen did not prevent their bones from deteriorating.

In addition, Sema3A was found to promote the survival of osteocytes -- bone cells -- in these mice.

"We believe that as women lose oestrogen with age and Sema3A levels drop, osteocytes begin to die and bone loses the ability to maintain its supportive structure," Mikihito Hayashi from the varsity said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oestrogen women health Osteoporosis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp