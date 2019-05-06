Home Lifestyle Health

Less than 8% patients have BP under control

Prevalence of hypertension is high in India, but few patients have it under control 

Published: 06th May 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

blood pressure

High blood pressure is the leading global cause of premature death (Image for representation)

By Sumi Sukanaya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three in four people with hypertension in India have had their blood pressure measured, but less than 8 per cent of those with persistent high blood pressure had their condition in control.
These findings have emerged in the first large-scale population-based study of hypertension care by researchers at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, and some other international universities.  

The findings have shown that prevalence of hypertension is high in India, but the proportion of adults with hypertension who are aware of their diagnosis, are treated, and achieve control, is low.

Researchers used National Health and Family Survey (NFHS-4, 2015-16) data of 7,31,864 individuals aged 15-49 years, which covered each district in 29 states and seven Union Territories of India.

The study was conducted as hypertension is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is a leading cause of death in India, and there was no major research from the country on the steps from screening to successful control of hypertension at which people are lost from care.

Dorairaj Prabhakaran of PHFI said that it was an unfortunate paradox that India did not perform well in any measure of detection, treatment and control of the condition.

Ashish Awasthi, another researcher from PHFI, said that the country needed to focus on this silent killer to reduce preventable premature morbidity and mortality burden due to cardiovascular diseases.

Researchers said the analysis highlighted the need for improvements in hypertension awareness, care and control for all Indians, specially those in the most productive years. 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp