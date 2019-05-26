Home Lifestyle Health

Home is where the health is

As hormones fluctuate every day, at-home tests offered by start-ups are a fitting alternative to lab diagnostics.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Your hormones are always talking to you. But are you listening? Predominantly synonymous with Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), an increasing public understanding of their impact on physical and mental well-being is revolutionising the way we look at them. Traditional lab systems are being considered inconvenient in the wake of startups offering at-home tests so that we gain cognisance over our hormonal fluctuations. 

Home testing becomes a fitting alternative to lab testing as hormonal parameters can now be documented regularly and easily at your place. “At-home hormone testing has revolutionised the way we can track hormone fluctuations. Going to a lab is inconvenient and impractical because hormones change every day. Home tests allow you to find imbalances in hormone trends by testing multiple times a month rather than going only once,” says Aayush Rai, CEO and co-founder of Inito, a medical technology startup based out of Bengaluru, that he launched with Varun AV. 

Their device analyses the collected data and diagnoses health conditions. It also suggests food and lifestyle amendments scrutinising a user’s hormonal trajectory. The Inito instrument is the only one in the market that measures and reflects hormonal value in an app. These tests can be booked as individual tests, as a package, or customised according to specific requirements of a service seeker. Following this, a phlebotomist will be at your doorstep for collection. 

From follicle stimulating hormone test, luteinizing hormone test, prolactin and growth hormone HGH to testosterone test, anything is done through these home kits. Deepak Sahni, CEO and founder of Healthians, one of India’s largest home test providers, has worked on making his company’s model an inclusive one wherein a customer becomes a stakeholder of his testing process. “The idea is for people to know their bodies better. For this, Healthians has introduced HealthKarma, which gives a detailed health risk assessment based on a person’s lifestyle. Customers can avail free consultation with a doctor or a dietician post their test,” he says.

The cost for tests at Healthians stands between `290 and `696, while packages for Thyroid and PCOD cost `1,599 and `1,999 respectively. With numerous peer-reviewed studies validating that hormone test results support symptomatology, science now recognises that hormones don't function in isolation. They are a fundamental part of treating the body as a whole, says Dr Jyoti Mishra, Associate Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Jaypee Hospital, Delhi. 

So, the reason for this new healthcare intervention that has brought hormones such as estrogen, ghrelin, insulin, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, melatonin, serotonin, and leptin into the mainstream is the changing nature of diseases. “Earlier our medical care was designed to treat communicable diseases like cholera, malaria, dengue which required it to be reactive. Diseases today have changed to lifestyle-oriented such as diabetes, heart disease, infertility, thyroid and others. These conditions require regular monitoring via diagnostic devices provided at home,” says Rai.

With hormones, everybody’s needs are specific and intervention has to be tailor-made. That’s what Labrix’s Salivary Hormone Testing, available through Amazon.in, aims to project. It disregards one-size-fits-all notion and identifies specific imbalances through saliva.The challenge with testing at home is misinformation. “Too much information can sometimes create panic. There are variations in the hormone levels at different stages of life. Thus tests are best conducted and their reports best analysed and explained by a gynaecologist or endocrinologist,” says Mishra. But there’s no denying that testing at home is an inclusive, time-efficient and accessible of way monitoring hormonal health.  

Monitoring at Ease

 One can opt for individual packages or customised hormone testing at home according to specific requirements of the service seeker. 

 Hormones like estrogen, ghrelin, insulin, progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, melatonin, serotonin, and septin can be checked through home tests.

 The home-delivered test kits can cost anywhere between `299 and `2,000 depending on the type of package selected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
health PMS Premenstrual Syndrome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp