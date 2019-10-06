Fifty shades of beauty

Pooja Nagdev By

Express News Service

The reason we wear makeup is to make our skin look even-textured. And foundation is the surest way to get the smooth skin we all want. Considering we all have a unique canvas to work with, it makes sense that we have an individual makeup tailored to our personal needs. Selecting the right shade is only the beginning and the kind of foundation can vary from one skin type to another.

Go sheer

Sheer foundation gives us the complexion we wish we were blessed with naturally. It usually contains silicones, which makes it glide and give a soft appearance without looking oily. Used sparingly, it cannot be detected and imparts a very natural look.

Stick to oil

This works wonders on mature, dry and flaky skin. Oil-based foundation can be slightly heavy, so add a few drops of toner to the bottle before you start. This will counteract the oil in the bottle and make your application sheer.

Creme de la creme

A creamy foundation looks lovely on more mature skins as it is smooth, milky, and kind on surface lines and wrinkles. It gives a natural-looking finish while still providing that confidence-boosting coverage.

Mattifying effect

Oily skin beauties, this one is for you. Matt foundation always needs to be applied very quickly and blended thoroughly as it does not contain any oil, so dries out the moment it touches the skin. It is great for those with oily T-zones.

Shine on

Light-reflecting foundations contain particles that reflect light off the skin to give it a youthful appearance. It is appropriate for young girls who want to obtain a ‘dewy’ complexion and for older women wishing to draw attention away from lines and wrinkles.

Be responsive

Revolution in modern technology has delivered the light-responsive foundation, which contains pigments that are light-sensitive. They change to maintain a ‘true, colour’ in natural and electric light.

Compact beauty

Powder and foundation all rolled in one—a compact is the easiest to apply and is the ‘one-stop’ of foundation. Applied with a light hand, it can appear very natural.

Stick it on

Not exactly a foundation, but highlighting sticks are superb for the face or body.

Tint it right

Fantastic for enhancing a suntan or for regular use by those blessed with flawless skin, tinted moisturiser gives minimal coverage and adds a smidgen of colour to your complexion. Be sure to blend well.

Gelling perfectly

Gel foundations come in a gel-like formulation that glides on easily, absorbs well, and is non-greasy. It is water-based and is a much lighter option for daily use.

The author is an aromatherapist, cosmetologist and founder, Inatur