Home Lifestyle Health

‘No need to panic over reports about Ranitidine drug’

With reports of Ranitidine having carcinogenic substance in it, samples will be collected from companies and tested.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

medicines, tablets

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar 
Express News Service

KOCHI: With social media abuzz with speculations over Ranitidine, a popular drug used for gastrointestinal disorders, the State Drugs Control Department has asked people not to panic.

According to it, the conjectures that are doing the rounds on social media are based on an alert from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It points out that though the FDA reported traces of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in low levels in some Ranitidine medicines, including some products are commonly known by the brand-name Zantac, it has not issued a ban on the same. Also, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has not issued a ban on the sale of Ranitidine. 

“The reports on social media are speculative. The trigger for the same is because NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, a substance that could cause cancer,” said Ravi S Menon, State Drugs Controller. 

He further added, “The DCGI had indeed asked the state regulators to communicate to the manufacturers of Ranitidine and to verify their products and take appropriate measures to ensure patient safety.”

According to him, as the state had no companies that manufacture neither Ranitidine nor Ranitidine API (active pharmaceutical ingredient, a part of any drug that produces its effects), the DCGI directive is not applicable. 

“In India, three to four companies are selling Ranitidine. In the wake of NDMA traces, samples will be collected from them and will get tested at the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kolkata. At present its sale is not banned in the country,” said Ravi. 

At the same time, a section of officers with the Health Department said that in the wake of the controversies surrounding Ranitidine at the global level, it will be appropriate if the DCGI banned it. But they also pointed out that NDMA is a known environmental contaminant and is found in water and food items, including meat, dairy products and vegetables.

While Ranitidine is an over-the-counter drug in the US, in India, it is a prescription drug included in Schedule H and therefore it should be sold by the retailer only under the prescription of a registered medical practitioner. 

In an update issued by the FDA on Thursday, it is highlighted that the agency has asked manufacturers of Ranitidine to conduct their laboratory testing to assess levels of NDMA in their products and to send samples of the same to FDA scientists. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranitidine
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp