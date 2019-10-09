Home Lifestyle Health

Coastal living linked with better mental health

The findings suggest that access to the coast could help to reduce these health inequalities in towns and cities close to the sea.

Published: 09th October 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Mental Health (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

LONDON: Living close to the sea could support better mental health in England's poorest urban communities, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal Health & Place revealed that living in large towns and cities near to England's coastline is linked with better mental health for those in the lowest earning households.

"Our research suggests, for the first time, that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders," said study lead author Jo Garrett from University of Exeter in the UK.

ALSO READ: Researchers determine relation between music and mental health

"When it comes to mental health, this 'protective' zone could play a useful role in helping to level the playing field between those on high and low income," she said.

Researchers used survey data from nearly 26,000 respondents in their analysis, which marks one of the most detailed investigations ever into the wellbeing effects of being beside the sea.

The research used data from the Health Survey for England and compared people's health to their proximity to the coast; from those living less than one km away, to those more than 50 km away.

ALSO READ: Need to create more awareness on mental health, says Deepika Padukone

Its findings add to the growing evidence that access to blue spaces - particularly coastal environments - might improve health and wellbeing.

Approximately one in six adults in England suffer from mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, and these are far more likely in people from poorer backgrounds.

The findings suggest that access to the coast could help to reduce these health inequalities in towns and cities close to the sea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mental health Mental health articles Mental health awareness Mental health information Mental health facts
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp