Home Lifestyle Health

New compound can inhibit malaria parasite growth

The researchers found that the human protein that most closely resembled the parasite's PfCLK3 was the protein named PRPF4B.

Published: 09th October 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LONDON: An international team of researchers have found that a novel compound can halt the growth of the parasite Plasmodium falciparum known to cause malaria -- the deadly mosquito-borne disease which kills nearly 500,000 people every year across the world.

The study, published in the journal Science, noted that the compound called TCMDC-135051 developed by the multinational pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline can eliminate the mosquito-borne parasite in all the stages of its lifecycle.

The researchers, including those from Brazil's Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP), noted that the drug specifically acted on a protein in the the parasite called the cyclin-dependent-like protein kinase -- PfCLK3 -- without affecting human proteins.

The researchers noted that PfCLK3 controlled the activity and production of other proteins required by the parasite to stay alive, and by blocking these, killed P.falciparum.

According to the study, inhibition of PfCLK3 not only affected the parasite's asexual stage of development -- when it proliferated in human cells, and caused symptoms -- but also in the sexual stage, when it can be transmitted back to mosquitoes, repeating the cycle by infecting other humans.

To identify compounds that specifically inactivated the PfCLK3 protein, the researchers conducted a large scale automated chemical analysis -- through a process called high-throughput screening.

In the process, they analysed nearly 25,000 compounds, and selected TCMDC-135051 since it showed the most exclusiveness in binding with the parasite's protein, and had high potency in this regard.

The study also noted that the compound was effective against other species of Plasmodium.

"We also tested it in mice infected with Plasmodium berghei. The results of this in vivo trial showed that the parasite was eliminated from the bloodstream after five days of infection," said Paulo Godoi, co-author of the study from University of Campinas in Brazil.

Since both the parasite and humans have proteins similar to PfCLK3 orchestrating the activity of almost all processes in cells, the researchers performed experiments to confirm that TCMDC-135051 was safe, and did not act on the human forms of the protein.

The researchers found that the human protein that most closely resembled the parasite's PfCLK3 was the protein named PRPF4B.

"We had PRPF4B interact with the new molecule at different concentrations, and it proved unable to inhibit the human kinase even at the highest concentration," Godoi said.

The researchers mentioned that the compound is now only a potential drug, and will have to be submitted to more tests to prove that it can be used clinically.

"We need to improve the molecule's safety even more. Then, it will be ready for trials in humans. That stage will take between three and five years," said Andrew Tobin, lead author of the study from the University of Glasgow in the UK.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malaria parasite
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp