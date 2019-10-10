The blueprint for good health

Home Lifestyle Health

Here are five parameters or guidelines to help you stay healthy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A healthy lifestyle is what lays a strong foundation for a better tomorrow. Here are five parameters or guidelines to help you stay healthy. Please note that these are just health guidelines and are not specific goal-related guidelines.

Nutrition

The first and foremost is nutrition. We need to nourish our body with well-balanced meals and fresh foods. It’s rightly said we are what we eat.

Our body requires different kinds of nutrition from various food sources. This is dependent on our lifestyle and the level of physical activity we put in.

For example, a person who frequents the gym and does some strength and resistance training would majorly need to concentrate on protein so as to ensure optimum growth of muscles.

Their carbohydrates would have to be timed and synced in with their workout timings. Similarly, for a moderately active elder, the concentration would again be on protein first, so as to prevent muscle loss due to ageing.

In case of a highly active child who is into sports, carbohydrates would take prime spot in their diet, so as to provide a steady flow of energy to the child’s body.

Hydration

Hydration is the key to ensure that all nutrition that is being provided to the body is utilised properly and the organs responsible for metabolising food are able to function well. 

Our body contains water in large amounts. Organs like kidney require large quantities of water to flush out wastes and toxins.

  • An adult man requires about 3-4 liters/day

  • Adult women require about 2-3 liters/day

  • A child would require about 1-2 liters /day

Exercise

Physical activity is advised for all ages. It keeps your metabolism high.

Young children must have at least two hours of vigorous sports activity to ensure good metabolism and bone health alongside building excellent stamina.

For adults, it is advice that they have at least 3-day a week workout and a walk of 30 mins every day. 

Sleep

In today’s stressful world, our body and mind undergo different kinds of pressures which hamper their proper functioning. To ensure this, a minimum of 6 – 8 hours of sleep is advised.

The sleep must be deep and comfortable. Lastly, meditation can help improve our mental well-being. 

