Home Lifestyle Health

Arthritis hitting youngsters now

Poor eating habits and sedentary lifestyle are few factors that causes the disease

Published: 12th October 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

running

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

As we observe another World Arthritis Day today, a glaring and scary piece of information comes from the doctors. According to them, there is a growing incidence of hip pain due to arthritis which earlier affected only the elderly.

“Problems related to joints earlier came with ageing but now these are seen to affect the younger population as well,” says Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Transplant Head, Joint Replacement (Hip & Knee), Centre for Knee and Hip Care. “Poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and rampant consumption of bodybuilding supplements and steroids are some of the reasons why this is happening,” he says adding the maximum effect is seen on the hip joint.

Dr Akhilesh Yadav

“Consuming these supplements hampers the flow of blood to the bones in the joints causing the breakdown of the bone cells. As the ball of the hip joint gradually loses blood supply, it starts shrinking, leading a change in its shape and smoothness. If not treated at the right time, it can lead to chronic pain and difficulty in walking. Then hip replacement surgery is the only option,” he says. Significantly, there are many other reasons, including pollution, for the onset of arthritis.

A study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in 2016 had found that increasing levels of particulate matter in Delhi’s air causes a flare-up in rheumatoid arthritis. Further, poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle also increases the incidence of arthritis. “Though there is no cure for arthritis, certain foods are good for joint health as these fight inflammation and strengthen the bones. Also, every person, no matter what the age, should have a physical activity routine,” says Dr Daleep Saxena, a Delhi-based physician. He also gives a list of commonly available food items that help fight arthritis:
Garlic helps against osteoarthritis. It also limits cartilage-damaging enzymes in human cells. A couple of cloves of garlic with warm water in the morning help a great deal.

A good source of calcium and vitamin D, dairy products strengthen the bones. Being a good source of vitamin K and C, broccoli slows down the progression of osteoarthritis. Green tea slows joint damage and cartilage destruction. It also helps against inflammation. All citrus fruits guard against arthritis as these are rich in vitamin C which prevents inflammation. Whole grains like oats guard against rheumatoid arthritis.
Consuming fish twice a week can halve the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Disease facts
Arthritis affects 15 per cent people (over 180 million) in India which makes its prevalence slightly higher than diabetes, AIDS and cancer. It usually begins with joint and back pain, accompanied by swelling and stiffness in the morning or after a period of rest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Arthritis Day
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp