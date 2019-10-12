Arthritis hitting youngsters now

By Express News Service

As we observe another World Arthritis Day today, a glaring and scary piece of information comes from the doctors. According to them, there is a growing incidence of hip pain due to arthritis which earlier affected only the elderly.

“Problems related to joints earlier came with ageing but now these are seen to affect the younger population as well,” says Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Transplant Head, Joint Replacement (Hip & Knee), Centre for Knee and Hip Care. “Poor eating habits, sedentary lifestyle and rampant consumption of bodybuilding supplements and steroids are some of the reasons why this is happening,” he says adding the maximum effect is seen on the hip joint.

“Consuming these supplements hampers the flow of blood to the bones in the joints causing the breakdown of the bone cells. As the ball of the hip joint gradually loses blood supply, it starts shrinking, leading a change in its shape and smoothness. If not treated at the right time, it can lead to chronic pain and difficulty in walking. Then hip replacement surgery is the only option,” he says. Significantly, there are many other reasons, including pollution, for the onset of arthritis.

A study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, in 2016 had found that increasing levels of particulate matter in Delhi’s air causes a flare-up in rheumatoid arthritis. Further, poor eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle also increases the incidence of arthritis. “Though there is no cure for arthritis, certain foods are good for joint health as these fight inflammation and strengthen the bones. Also, every person, no matter what the age, should have a physical activity routine,” says Dr Daleep Saxena, a Delhi-based physician. He also gives a list of commonly available food items that help fight arthritis:

Garlic helps against osteoarthritis. It also limits cartilage-damaging enzymes in human cells. A couple of cloves of garlic with warm water in the morning help a great deal.

A good source of calcium and vitamin D, dairy products strengthen the bones. Being a good source of vitamin K and C, broccoli slows down the progression of osteoarthritis. Green tea slows joint damage and cartilage destruction. It also helps against inflammation. All citrus fruits guard against arthritis as these are rich in vitamin C which prevents inflammation. Whole grains like oats guard against rheumatoid arthritis.

Consuming fish twice a week can halve the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

Disease facts

Arthritis affects 15 per cent people (over 180 million) in India which makes its prevalence slightly higher than diabetes, AIDS and cancer. It usually begins with joint and back pain, accompanied by swelling and stiffness in the morning or after a period of rest.