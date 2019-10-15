Hale and hearty: Tips to maintain good heart health

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Cardiovascular ailments like coronary heart disease (heart attack), hypertension, peripheral artery disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease and heart failure are fast becoming a major cause of mortality. This issue is not only plaguing India but the entire world nowadays.

“High cholesterol is one of the reasons for this, and since the presence of high cholesterol does not manifest in any outward symptoms, a person remains unaware about it. Keeping cholesterol levels in check minimises the risk of developing heart disease,” says Dr Geeta Chopra, chief pathologist, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Delhi. “In one of our recent studies, we have found that four out of 10 Delhiites tested for total cholesterol, were either diagnosed high or with borderline high levels,” she adds.

“The incidence of heart diseases in persons above 30 years is increasing with each passing day. Earlier, it happened with people over 50 years but slowly we noticed that people over 40 years were developing heart problems, and now we are getting a number of 30+ patients,” says Dr KK Aggarwal, president, Heartcare Foundation of India (HCFI).

The foundation has been working towards making people aware about heart health for over two decades now through its annual event Perfect Health Mela. The 26th edition of Perfect Health Mela will be held from October 18-20 at JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

The reasons for rising incidences of heart diseases are many, says Dr Aggarwal. “To begin with, its pollution – the presence of PM2.5 and PM1 in air can precipitate heart disease at a young age. The second main reason is most people have sedentary lifestyle, with little or no physical activity. Another important reason is that we have shifted from traditional to refined food,” says Dr Aggarwal.

“There was a time when we used to tell patients what not to eat but now, we need to tell them what to eat,” he adds, giving us tips on how to maintain good heart health.



Consciously make sure that 50 per cent of your diet consists of fruits, nuts and salads. As far as possible keep away from refined foods like maida (refined flour), white/ refined rice, refined sugar and refined salt. White rice contains huge amounts of starch which can increase blood sugar. Salt causes water retention in body which leads to high blood pressure. Maida has no nutrients so food made from this ingredient uses nutrients from the body for absorption, depleting the body of vitamins and minerals instead of supplying these.



Try to keep the pollution levels in your area under as much check as possible. Install air purifiers, go for pollution absorbing plants in your homes and offices, use masks to prevent inhalation of pollutants, and in these days of stubble burning, as far as possible remain indoors. Doctors also say we must remain aware of the pollution levels of the area we are living in or going for work.



Try fasting. Even if you fast for a day in a week, the chances of a heart attack gets greatly reduced. Fasting helps maintain blood pressure and thus keeps your heart healthy. Plus, it also helps in weight loss and fights against diabetes.



Include all the seven colours of a rainbow and the six tastes (sweet, salt, pungent, sour, bitter and astringent) in your diet. If you are wondering what astringent taste is, remember legumes and herbs.



Make exercise a must in your daily routine. If nothing, begin walking – the more you walk, the better it will be. Increase the breathing capacity of your lungs by doing pranayam regularly. Laugh, sing and dance. Do whatever it is that keeps you happy.