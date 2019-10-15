Need of the hour: More acceptance for those suffering with mental health issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day celebrated recently, Good Universe NGO conducted a mental health awareness programme to fight taboo and infamy, prejudice and stereotype, and misinformation and ignorance.

During the event, experts from various fields spoke about and answered questions regarding the infamy associated with mental health and its treatment across areas.

The panellists at event were Dr Purnima Nagraja from Dhriti foundation, Lucia Kankipati from Everyday Miracles, Dr Sneha Khelani from Retrospect Counselling.

A special note was addressed by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. Andrew Fleming. A dance performance by an expressionist Patruni Sastry left everyone ponder deeply on the effects of mental illness.

Founder of Good universe Kamal says, “Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are common and treatable. What we need is more acceptance.

#flauntyourflaws. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, we are fighting the stigma of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. It is of utmost importance for us to speak about mental health and do our bit in spreading awareness about why mental health is so important - because it is grossly invisible to the naked eye.” The event concluded with an open mic session, where people shared stories regarding their mental health and wellness.