Home Lifestyle Health

Need of the hour: More acceptance for those suffering with mental health issues

At a mental health awareness programme held in the city, experts speak about its associated stigma.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Good Universe NGO conducted a mental health awareness programme to fight taboo and infamy, prejudice and stereotype, and misinformation and ignorance.

Good Universe NGO conducted a mental health awareness programme to fight taboo and infamy, prejudice and stereotype, and misinformation and ignorance.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Mental Health Day celebrated recently, Good Universe NGO conducted a mental health awareness programme to fight taboo and infamy, prejudice and stereotype, and misinformation and ignorance.

During the event, experts from various fields spoke about and answered questions regarding the infamy associated with mental health and its treatment across areas.

The panellists at event were Dr Purnima Nagraja from Dhriti foundation, Lucia Kankipati from Everyday Miracles, Dr Sneha Khelani from Retrospect Counselling.

A special note was addressed by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr. Andrew Fleming. A dance performance by an expressionist Patruni Sastry left everyone ponder deeply on the effects of mental illness.

Founder of Good universe Kamal says, “Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are common and treatable. What we need is more acceptance.

#flauntyourflaws. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, we are fighting the stigma of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. It is of utmost importance for us to speak about mental health and do our bit in spreading awareness about why mental health is so important - because it is grossly invisible to the naked eye.” The event concluded with an open mic session, where people shared stories regarding their mental health and wellness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Mental Health Day Good Universe NGO Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp