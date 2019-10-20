Naturopathy aids in later years

Dr K Shanmugam By

Naturopathy is based on the principle that it is possible to prevent and treat disease without drug intervention, using holistic techniques that take into consideration all factors afflicting a patient instead of just treating the symptoms. Their treatments include exercise therapy, diet therapy, education and counseling on lifestyle changes, hydrotherapy, and mind-body techniques such as meditation and yoga.

As we age, our body faces greater oxidative stress and free radical damage even as its ability to repair and replenish itself slows down. Naturopathy can provide holistic aid in enabling senior citizens to better manage their chronic diseases while improving their immunity and cognitive function. Guided naturopathy lifestyle practices are a great choice for elders looking to boost their physical and mental health.

Boosting the immune system

A weakening immune system makes the elderly easily vulnerable to infections and diseases. It is important that their diet and daily intake is modified to boost their immune system. Vegetables, fruits, seeds, and nuts are rich in nutrients that keep the immune system healthy. The use of calming agents such as natural fragrances and herbal teas can significantly help curtail the effects of stress.

Combating depression and cognitive decline

Depression is all too prevalent among seniors. However, their symptoms are often dismissed. Consequently, in addition to depression, they also end up suffering from nutritional deficiencies that can further affect their mood. There are a number of minerals/vitamins that have mood-enhancing effects.

Controlling chronic diseases

Naturopathy treatments are also very effective for chronic ailments that afflict seniors. Fibre-rich foods should be included in the diet as they help keep blood sugar in control. Yogic techniques such as shavasan, chittashuddhi and yoganidra provide great relaxation.

The author is assistant chief medical officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bengaluru