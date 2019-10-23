Home Lifestyle Health

Choose your anti-pollution mask wisely

Anti-pollution masks with a battery-driven fan can filter up to 99 per cent of pollution particles due to the high efficiency of the fan, says Rohit Bansal, Founder, AQI India & Purelogic Labs India.

Published: 23rd October 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

As stubble burning has already begun, the real-time air pollution index of Delhi cites ‘unhealthy’.

As stubble burning has already begun, the real-time air pollution index of Delhi cites ‘unhealthy’.

By Express News Service

A highly polluted grey sky is what welcomes Delhiites every year after Diwali. Last year, the overall air quality index (AQI) post-Diwali was recorded in the “severe-plus emergency” category at 642.
 

As stubble burning has already begun, the real-time air pollution index of Delhi cites ‘unhealthy’. Amid all this, the one common sight in the city is the use of the cheap anti-pollution mask, be it due to the limited knowledge about the gear, lack of availability of better ones or the hefty prices of the best ones.

To understand more on the various aspects attached to anti-pollution masks, we spoke to Pavan Reddy Yasa, Director, AirOk Technologies.

“There is no doubt that anti-pollution masks will significantly lower your exposure to outdoor pollution but we should not generalise this to every mask. Now-a-days, we see people even wearing surgical masks which serve no purpose. Go for a N99 grade mask to protect yourself from bad air quality,” he says.

Echoing the same, Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder, Nirvana Being, tells us how masks are the simplest protective gear from air pollution and the only protective gear when one is outdoors.  “A good pollution mask will reduce exposure to PM2.5 by over 95 per cent and will reduce exposure to odours and gases as well,” says Gupta.

Anti-pollution masks with a battery-driven fan can filter up to 99 per cent of pollution particles due to the high efficiency of the fan, says Rohit Bansal, Founder, AQI India & Purelogic Labs India Pvt Ltd. “It is important to consider the filter as well and make sure it is a HEPA filter. Using such a pollution mask allows the user to breathe normally, without putting any additional pressure on the lungs, which is usually the case with simple cloth masks (medical masks).”

Aspects to consider while buying a mask

If you are looking to buy a mask then trust me, do a little research beforehand because there are too many options and you are bound to get confused. Shedding light on the same, Gupta says, “The only quality certification for a pollution mask is done by the European Union. One should buy CE FFP2 R certified masks, which are reusable and washable, to last an entire peak pollution season from October to March.” Gupta also stresses on the fact that the masks should be CE certified with N95 filter.

Size is another important aspect to consider. “A potential user should look for a suitable size mask, one that can cover the nose and mouth properly. There should not be any leak through the seal and therefore, a silicone seal is preferred. Also, avoid simple cloth masks as they rarely cover the mouth and nose fully and might create leaks next to the nose,” says Bansal.

For specifications, Yasa urges to check for N95 mask which can filter up to 95 per cent of PM2.5 while N99 are capable of filtering 99 per cent of PM2.5. “Some are three-layered masks and few five-layered mask. Best option is N99 five-layered mask,” he says.

When to wear a mask

One should wear pollution as soon as AQI level crosses 50 as this value is considered unsafe. “People with high sensitivity, asthma and other respiratory issues should wear them as soon as they get symptoms like nose irritation and cough,” says Bansal. Whenever you step out, it is important to put on your protective gear. “The coldest time of the day, from 8 pm to 10 am, typically has the worst air quality,” adds Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Pollution Masks
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp