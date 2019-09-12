Home Lifestyle Health

The A-Z of child nutrition

Turn your children into conscious eaters with these tips
 

Published: 12th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Mukta Patil
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents always struggle to strike the right balance with their children’s nutrition needs. Nutrition is never about quantitative eating, it is always qualitative eating. 

Nutrition needs for 1 -10 years
During these building years, children must be exposed to eating fresh, unprocessed foods to build healthy digestive systems which in turn ensure good immunity. Their basic needs would stem from their curiosity of exploring different textures and tastes of foods. They can easily be met with foods given below in order of priority.

 Seasonal fruits
 Vegetables (raw and cooked)
Probiotics curd and buttermilk
Carbohydrates like rice, roti, upma, dalia, idly, dosa, poha
 Fats like ghee and butter.
 Proteins like eggs, chicken, fish, paneer, tofu
Children are inquisitive by nature. Let them feel the texture of the food. Make sure you give small portions of foods so that they are not overwhelmed.
Ensure three full meals —breakfast, lunch, dinner. Add five gm of ghee to them. It supplements the body with good fatty acids and Vitamin D. 
Make them snack on fruits, salads, nuts and raisins. A glass of whole milk is suggested 30 min prior to play time. Keeping your child hydrated is the key to balance out the above suggestions.

Between 10 – 18 years
This age group sees a lot of hormonal changes. The inability to understand these bodily changes can make this age group crave for sugary refined food. Carrying water flavored by lemon grass or mint will help them stay hydrated and curb mindless snacking.Sweet and sour fruits are great replacements for sugary, refined processed foods.Educate your child to not bow down to peer pressure when it comes down to social outings. 

Nutritional needs for sports
Physically-active children must obtain their daily energy needs from low glycemic index carbohydrate sources. A few recommended sources would be rice, roti or dosas made from different flours like wheat, bajra, ragi, jowar, and maize. This would also ensure good supplementation of microminerals essential for the physiological well-being of the child. They can even indulge in whole wheat pastas tossed with chicken or tofu and vegetables in butter to make it a one-bowl meal.Jaggery, dates, almonds, walnuts, oats, muesli, raisins and ghee can be used to make a great energy bar.

A food must contribute to kids’ growing needs
There should be a variety of sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter foods with crunchy, soft or chewy texture
Things to remember
Avoid packaged foods
Identify if your child is thirsty or hungry
Don’t force feed children and turn them into mindless eaters
Avoid juicing fruits unless your child is a baby

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
children health children nutrition
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp