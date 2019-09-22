Home Lifestyle Health

A Drop of Nature

Boasting a line of beauty products that enrich and heal the body, this manufacturer of ayurvedic products, has also come up with a unique serum—Amritbindu Sneham.

G PATTABIRAMAN/MR Damle and Sushrut Badhe of KVM Research Laboratories

By Sujitha J
Express News Service

With tracks of cultivable land, a lily pond in the vicinity, fragrance from flowering plants, twitter of birds from the many peepal, neem, mango and banyan trees that abound on the premises, KVM  Research Laboratories, situated on the outskirts of Puducherry, has an ambiance that is pristine. This environment is perfect for distilling the essence of Mother Nature and encapsulating it in its purest form.

Boasting a line of beauty products that enrich and heal the body, this manufacturer of ayurvedic products, has also come up with a unique serum—Amritbindu Sneham. Manufactured by hand in small batches as per ancient ayurvedic techniques, the serum can be used both by men and women. Anjali Chhikara, an independent beauty vlogger based out of Noida, called it an excellent ayurvedic formula for ‘glass skin’. 

Sushrut Badhe, CEO of KVM Research Laboratories, says, “We do not market our product as a fairness or skin-whitening product with false promises of overnight miracles. Instead, we recommend customers to regularly use it for a week to see the desired effects. Our products are sold mostly by recommendations from customers and word of mouth.” 

The serum has been recently introduced in the online market and there is suddenly a spurt in demand. The serum contains amla and aloe vera, naturally rich in anti-oxidants and Vitamin C, a host of skin-friendly herbs such as tulsi, licorice, Indian madder, etc infused in a mix of edible grade milk intact with its organic lactic acid, clarified butter with its natural hydrating and moisturising quality, and coconut and sesame oils. 

Instead of extracts, raw herbs are used in the manufacture. “We follow the traditional ayurvedic techniques of preparation. Each batch is prepared in small lots and a production of a single batch takes up to four days. This ancient technique allows us to infuse the properties of all the natural herbs and antioxidants present in the ingredients into the serum in a natural way without the need of using chemically extracted herbal concentrates,” says Sushrut.

He explains further how proprietor—Madhusudan R Damle—did not feel comfortable with the trend of adding artificial acids and synthetic vitamins. Therefore, he began researching on various combinations of herbs, which had naturally-occurring organic healthy acids and vitamins. “Thus, Amritbindu was born,” says Sushrut.

