Listen to Your Body

Our body is in constant communication with us; however, we aren’t listening to it.

Published: 22nd September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Luke Coutinho
Express News Service

Our body is in constant communication with us; however, we aren’t listening to it. It gives us constant messages or signals—called biofeedbacks or symptoms. Symptoms are signs that aren’t necessarily bad. In fact, those are good problems to have because it’s mostly your body doing the right thing at the right time. A headache could mean you are constipated or less hydrated. A yawn or a sigh could mean that your brain needs more oxygen. A fever is mostly your body screaming for some rest. These biofeedbacks may appear very subtle initially, but it’s important that we listen and address them at the right time.

This is precisely why giving yourself the time to introspect and reflect is so important. It allows us the time and space to communicate with our own self. We do not think twice before popping a pill because we are hardwired for pleasure and cannot go through the process of pain and suffering. Hence, a pill sounds more inviting instead of investing time and effort of working on the root cause. Some of the common ways our body tries to communicate are:

Energy levels: Does your day feel like a drag? Do you struggle to get through your day in spite of sleeping seven hours? If you experience constant fatigue throughout the day, it’s a sign that your body needs better (read quality) sleep or hydration. Sometimes it’s also because you have had too many negative thoughts, as these are major energy drainers. 

Frequent cramps, prone to injury: Do you experience frequent cramping or feel that you injure yourself way too easily? Then the answer might lie in your sleeping habits. Sore muscles or muscles that take a lot of time to heal can mean that the body isn’t getting enough rest to be able to recover from stress and strain. Your body is demanding sleep. 

Fever, cough, cold: Our body tries to fight and kill any microorganism by raising our body temperature. Cold and cough is also the body’s intelligence to expel toxins, dust, bacteria, virus out from our system. Our body starts releasing mucous as a defence mechanism. It is important to decode these symptoms instead of supressing them.

Skin and hair health: Your skin and hair say a lot about your health. No amount of creams, lotions, shampoos can help us if we do not build a terrain on the inside that can support the health of our skin and hair. A dull skin means that your body needs more sleep, water, nutrients or just more care of your gut. Poor skin and hair health can also point to nutritional deficiencies such as Biotin (B7), iron, B9, protein.  
Poor oral health: Our oral health including our tongue is the map of our entire health. While it’s normal to wake up with a bad breath, if the smell lingers through the day, check your gut health. A constipated gut also could lead to bad breath or halitosis. Similarly, a whitish layer or deposit on the tongue could mean overgrowth of candida. 

Dark circles: What’s the first thing that strikes your mind when you see dark circles? The most popular answer is less sleep. While that is true, dark circles can also specify kidney health. It does not essentially mean that a person with dark circles has a serious health problem, however, it is better to take care. 
Remember, your body is your friend and demands your attention. Honour what it’s saying. 
The author is a Mumbai-based holistic lifestyle coach

