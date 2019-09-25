These food items can help your heart, reduce premature deaths by cardiovascular disease

Farah Khatoon By

Express News Service

Matters of heart should be dealt with all seriousness. With nine days to go for World Heart Day, Geneva-based World Heart Federation is out with a campaign that aims at reducing premature deaths caused by cardiovascular disease (CVD) to at least 25 per cent by 2025.



Focussing on creating a global community of Heart Heroes we have Vaibhav Mishra, additional director, Department of Cardiac Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida, telling us about superfoods that can ensure the longevity of the heart.

“There are many eatables which have a favourable effect on our Heart. All these foods are rich in fibre, good cholesterol, and antioxidants and hence have a favourable influence on our lipid profile and simultaneously reduce blockages in coronary arteries by reducing inflammation and plaque formation with their antioxidant effect,” says Mishra who has been working in the field for more than two decades. With CVD being a leading cause of mortality in India, these foods can make a world of difference.

Hearty bites-



Fatty fish: Fish like salmon, trout and sardines are a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, thus optimising the lipid profile



Red wine: Containing antioxidants, red wine if taken in moderation can help in preventing coronary heart diseases.



Green tea: For those who don’t drink wine, green tea, loaded with antioxidants can prevent cell death and ageing by targeting free radicals in the cell.



Chia seeds: A plant alternate to fatty fish, it has the highest amount of Omega 3 fatty acids available—reducing triglycerides. It’s also rich in magnesium, calcium and fibre which are beneficial for the heart.



Oats: Oats have a very high content of soluble fibre, and acts like a sponge in the digestive tract, absorbing all the bad cholesterol. It is undoubtedly a superfood that deserves to be a part of everyone’s breakfast.



Berries: Strawberries, blueberries and blackberries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins which protect one against oxidative stress and inflammation.



Avocados: Another superfood, this fruit lowers bad cholesterol.



Dark chocolate: With cocoa content below 70, moderate consumption may aid a healthy heart.



Walnuts and almonds: A great source of fibre and micronutrients, they can be included in your daily diet.



Garlic: Studies have shown that garlic is antiplatelet which affects and reduces blood clots, preventing blockages.