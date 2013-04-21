Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Feng Shui and storage cupboards

Adapting Feng Shui or Vaastu tenets for a new home or in an existing home does not confine to room positions and orientations of the plot alone but can be extended even up to designing the storage cupboards with a touch of aesthetics and space utilization.

Generally Storage cupboards are made of wood or laminate clad and in some countries Re-inforced Plastics,

Processed paper and even bamboo are used. Using the wall which has minimal windows and openings ensures a larger storage wardrobe and one could even think of using the extended areas in irregular shaped room, niche, space beneath room dividers and stairs for storing. Using lighter shades of veneer/laminate or polish would make the room look larger and also blend the cupboard into the décor than to make it “stand out” in the room. Having wealth safe in the cupboard at a higher level is preferred than to place it at the lowest shelf in the cupboard.

Dresser units as part of wardrobe design are acceptable as long as the dresser mirrors do not reflect the bed or the toilet door.

The next most important area where wall units and storage exist is the kitchen. This not only calls for a design concept to put together the stove and other accessories in the kitchen but one needs to consider the ease of use for the home maker with an aesthetic presence to make the Kitchen more spacious and not claustrophobic. In the kitchen devote a drawer to store odds and ends in your house. Just make sure that your junk drawer is well organized and can open and shut easily. Most importantly do not have storage cupboards too close or above the gas stove.

Most importantly, get the clutter out of your cabinets, cupboards and drawers.

Organize your storage spaces, and keep the counters clear of any equipment that you don’t use on a daily basis.

The writer is an accredited Master Fengshui Consultant, Bioenergetician and Vaastu Practitioner.

Web site: - http://www.fengshuiserver.com

Ph: - 91-80-25252456 or 25252109.

