Apostle of peace and tantric power

Abhilash Chandran By

Brahmasri Suryan Subrahmanian Bhattathirippad, the head of the Suryakaladi Mana near Kottayam, Kerala, has returned from a rare mission. To bring peace across the globe and to keep the country out of harm’s way, he carried out the installation of Lord Ganapathi in a mission named ‘Atma Desa Raksha Sindhu,’ for a new Ganesa temple to be built at Khardung La, the highest motorable pass in the world, at 18,380 ft. Khardung La is higher than Dolma pass, the highest in the Mount Kailas circle.

Bhattathirippad views this as a strategic step to spiritually protect the integrity of the nation and to bring a harmonious atmosphere across borders. “The Khardung La pass is situated close to the Siachen Glacier, which is a sensitive border area,” says Bhattathirippad. “Besides, the pass is strategic for the Indian Army. A temple at the top of the valley would encourage harmony among people. When it comes under the spiritual shield, as per Tantric rules, its power would be elevated, which would in turn lessen the possibilities of conflicts between nations.”

Another objective was to pray for the protection of India’s soldiers and to ensure peace in the region through the presence of Lord Ganesa.

“Lord Ganapathi acquired more power by bathing in the holy Sindhu River following Vedic rites and rituals,” he says. “This temple of Lord Ganapathi, which would be completed in a year, is going to gain renown as the most elevated place of worship in the world.”

Bhattathirippad elucidates the spiritual aspects of the mission stating that the Lord Ganapathi who enters his Yoga Nidra (mystic sleep) immersed in snow for six months, wakes up to shower blessings on his devotees for another six months. “The whole nation is considered a human body. When Lord Ganapathi rises, the mooladhara (prime centre) of India is placed at the Sahasrara Padmam (top centre) position, which is considered as its head. As Ganapathi emerges as Sakthi, the prime cause turns the flow of life-giving waters into a shower of blessings for all,” he says.

The strategic importance of the temple is that it stands at the point Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and India meet—which is where Lord Ganapathi is seated.

Bhattathirippad is a revolutionary among Kerala’s Namboodiris; he took the unprecedented step of allowing all castes to participate in pujas conducted at his home, Suryakaladi Mana. Following an ominous premonition supported by a sinister zodiac alignment, Bhattathirippad had, a couple of years ago, conducted the Kartyaveeryarjuna Yajnam at Chappath near Mullapperiyar in Idukki, seeking divine blessings to protect the dam. It was an impressive ritual, attended by priests from various parts of South India. Every year he leads a group of pilgrims to the Himalayas to conduct pujas and bring holy water from the seven rivers as well as Manasarovar lake to purify Kerala’s 44 rivers. For this scion of one of Kerala’s most ancient and learned families, the mission is more important than the man.