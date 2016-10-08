Energy can neither be created nor be destroyed, it only changes form. This is not only a fundamental law in physics but the basis of this creation. Everything we see around us is a form of this energy, which the Vedic rishis called prana, having a specific frequency. The frequencies which lie in your range are perceivable to you, those which lie below or above, you are unable to perceive, but that does not mean that they don’t exist. The frequencies of the physical dimension are just a minor part of the endless spectrum of frequencies of the brahmand.



Try out a simple experiment: Light a candle and put your palm over the flame and keep moving it higher and higher. You will reach a point when you will not feel the heat of the flame.



Does that mean that no heat exists there? Certainly not, as generation of heat is a continuous process. You feel it only till the point the limited sensitivity of your palms allows it to be sensed, not beyond that. So is the case with the creation. The various dimensions—manifested, semi-manifested and unmanifested—exist. It is your level of sensitivity and level of consciousness that determines what dimension you are able to access.



Vedic sages gave a simple tool to access the semi-manifested dimension, or the devlok yagyas.

Yagyas are a means to nourish the devas, a direct interaction with devlok and the forces that run this creation.

The practice involves making oblations to fire along with specific chants. The fire having the ability of transformation can change the physical into the subtle and the mantras have the ability to manifest the ability and power of devas in the physical world; health, beauty and glow in the practitioner are some of the by-products.

To perform a yagya, just take a copper bowl/kund, put some cow dung cake in it along with sesame and guggul. Light fire using camphor and give oblations of ghee from a desi cow while chanting the mantras. You may also acquire a ready-to-do yagya kit from Dhyan Ashram. Repeat the candle experiment with yagya agni of comparable size.



When you will try and feel the fire of the yagya, you will feel a cooling and tingling kind of sensation, it would be very different from the stinging heat of the candle flame. I have personally done many experiments with the fire of the yagyas and many a time the people watching have put their hand in the fire, without feeling the sting or burn. You can watch these videos on www.dhyanfoundation.com; manifestations of the gods and goddess are also there for you to witness.



But remember, for mantras to be effective you have to receive them from a siddha of that mantra, a guru who does not charge you a fee for it, because tying these Vedic sciences to commerce renders them powerless.

The writer is the spiritual head of Dhyan Ashram. Email: dhyan@dhyanfoundation.com