Home Lifestyle Spirituality

Invoke Lord Shiva this shravan

When a journey fraught with uncertainties is undertaken with the presence of the Neelkanth within us, it becomes a ‘yatra’.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Shri Amaranth is called the waxing-and-waning Lingam.

Yatra means pilgrimage—a quest undertaken with utmost devotion in search of something sacred. Even a simple journey undertaken in the presence of an ‘enlightened master’ becomes a quest for attainment. It will be a journey of intense learning, reformation, transformation, and evolution.

Nestling in a huge cave amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayas at a height of 13,500 ft, 145 km north of Srinagar, the ‘Ice Lingam’ of Lord Shiva known as Shri Amarnath beckons lakhs of pilgrims year after year during the month of Shravan. The last day of darshan is Shravan Poornima. The Amarnath yatra is the journey of discovery of truth.

The Himalayas are the abode of Shiva and Shakti—the static-dynamic force behind creation, sustenance and dissolution of the universe. The strong, towering and silent Himalayas pulsate with this energy in every crevice, every creek, every cliff. Eons have rolled, men have come and gone, but the Himalayas have always been there forever, unshaken, still, stable, steadfast. They are a standing testimony to the existence of God.

Shri Amaranth is called the waxing-and-waning Lingam, as He grows as the moon waxes and reaches a height of 18 ft on full moon, and He becomes smaller and smaller as the moon wanes and comes down to three feet on new moon and melts completely towards Shravan Poornima. This is a powerful moment of truth—“Go beyond your senses”, Shri Amarnath tells us, “Feel Me and reach Me through your own sadhana. I am everywhere, in every nook and cranny of the universe; Vyaptam yena chara-acharam—I pervade the animate and the inanimate around you. Do not look for me in form—I am your very being, and as Guru I am in front of you as well.”

Just like the physical Ice Lingam, Lord Shiva appears and disappears to the physical eye based on the levels of devotion we emote. But in an evolved soul, Lord Shiva is permanently established as his own soul and pure self.  

‘Shivaaha-te-panthaanaha’ (may your journey be auspicious) is a common blessing in Sanskrit one receives when leaving on a long journey. Ordinarily, journeys are fraught with uncertainties, ups and downs. But when the journey is undertaken with the presence of Shiva within us, it becomes a yatra—a pilgrimage which no outward circumstance can alter. When we establish the Shiva within us and take Him along with us through awareness, our life’s journey will itself become a yatra—a journey of discovery of the self. It fulfils the purpose of our existence.

ashram-india@shrinimishamba.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lord Shiva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta