Home Lifestyle Spirituality

The mythical city of Dwarka

Dwarka has commanded much attraction because the site is one of the four Dhamas (sacred place for pilgrimage) of the Hindu religion.

Published: 12th August 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dwarka has commanded much attraction because the site is one of the four Dhamas (sacred place for pilgrimage) of the Hindu religion. As the legend goes, Krishna founded the city in Gujarat’s west coast.
The modern city of Dwarka, which in Sanskrit means ‘Gateway to heaven’, is located north-west of the state.

Marine scientists say archaeological remains discovered 36 m (120 ft) underwater in the Gulf of Cambay off the western coast of India could be over 9,000 years old. It is believed to predate the oldest known remains in the subcontinent by more than 5,000 years. Carbon dating on debris recovered from the site, including construction material, pottery, sections of walls, beads, sculpture and human bones and teeth, put it at nearly 9,500 years old, making it older than the Sumerian civilisation by several thousand years. It is also older than the Egyptian and Chinese civilisations. The city is believed to be even older than the ancient Harappan civilisation.

Dwarka is mentioned in a number of texts, including the Mahabharata, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, the Harivamsha as well as the Skanda Purana, and the Vishnu Purana. The Mahabharata says that Dwarka had 9,00,000 royal palaces, all constructed with crystal and silver, and decorated with emeralds. It was supposed to have been built on six blocks, two on the right bank and four on the left. Whatever has been traced so far conforms to the description to a large extent.

The city was also extremely well planned: divided into six sectors which were in turn divided into residential, commercial areas. The city was home to beautiful large roads, gardens and artificial lakes. It is said that it was submerged in the big flood 9,000 years ago.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Spirituality news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual