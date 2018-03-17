Just by knowing the true nature of who I am, my life is goes smoothly from one joyous experience to another, from one wave of bliss to another. This is the promise of the Shastras or texts that show us the direction to guide our thoughts, words and actions, and protect us.

The Tattwa Bodha of Adi Shankaracharya concludes how the one who is enlightened has no sorrowful experience of the results of actions done. The Acharya says that while the effects stay on the wise sage like dew drops on a lotus leaf, there are people who lap up whatever effects that may come.

Those who adore and worship the saint, wish him well, feel happy for him, serve him and praise him, and reap all the results of the punya karma or happiness-inducing actions. Punya is a store of energy that is always accumulated as if money is deposited in a bank account. The punya is constantly encashed whenever we do things that give us joy.

In times of distress and difficulties, punya acts like a soft cushion or a buffer that helps us wade through our miseries as we breathe easily through life’s trials and tribulations. This is the reason why there is a beeline for serving great masters, falling at their feet or seeking their blessings. With them having no interest in cashing in on the results of good actions, it goes automatically to the devotees who serve them, worship and adore them.

A realised soul, who is acting in the world with no special personal agenda to further his own self, may also end up doing actions that can cause the wrath of one section of society. In every action, there is a natural defect as it can produce results that are likeable, not likeable or that are neither likeable nor dislikeable.

For instance, for ever wise person who loves the earth and is working towards the cause of organic farming and promoting dairy products that are indigenous, there would be whole industries which have so far been selling chemical fertilisers and pesticides and milk from foreign cows and will be affected by such an action. The negative thoughts that are generated in their minds due to the action constitute the hateful energy field. This does not affect the master but is naturally deflected to those who criticise.

Such a person may at the time of physical death drop his body in the holiest of places or in the most sinful locality. His interior is completely devoid of any repercussion of actions done and hence he is liberated, never to be forcibly born again on earth, say the Smritis.