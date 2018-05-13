Be an optimistic believer

Mata Amritanandamayi By

Life does not deliver just good things. More than pleasant experiences, painful experiences may be in store for us. We must learn to convert such experiences into stepping stones to our growth and success. To do so, we need a discerning intellect rooted in spiritual wisdom.

A donkey fell into a well. The owner of the donkey repeatedly tried to get it out, but failed. Finally, he thought, “Even if, after much hard work, I succeed in getting it out of the well, the donkey won’t be able to work anymore. It will be easier to fill up the well.” To this end, he hired some workers and returned home. After sometime, he heard a triumphant braying.

When he looked outside, he saw his donkey walking back to the house. What had happened? When the workers were shovelling in soil, it would fall on top of the donkey, which would shake it off and climb on top of it. It thus shook off all the soil shovelled into the well and kept climbing on top of the soil heap. Thus the well was filled, and the donkey emerged from it.

Likewise in life, people might hurl dirt on us through word or deed. We must shake them off without giving in to despair. Only then can we get out of the well of problems, and emerge victorious in life. Ever onward: that should be our goal.

Once, many snails were crawling somewhere. A flock of birds flying from the opposite direction asked the snails, “Where are you heading?”

“We’re going to the forest.” The birds said, “We’re coming from the forest. There are no fruits or leaves left there. All the trees have withered. What’s the point of going there?” The snails replied, “No, no! By the time we get there, the trees will have sprouted leaves and borne fruits.”

Look at this. Although the snails could not see anything in front of them, they did not lose their optimistic faith. Therefore, children, do not despair. Ever onwards… forge ahead with that attitude. Divine grace will definitely help us.

Many children tell Amma that they stopped their spiritual practices after failing to gain one-pointed concentration while trying to meditate or chant their mantra. Do not do that. The mind is like a supermarket, which has both things we need and those we do not. We must buy just those things we set out to buy and then return. It is also said that the mind is like a village road, where one might encounter chickens, ducks and cats, and where bullock carts and horse carts ply the roads. One might see brawls or quarrels or festivals along the way.

Whatever we see along the way, we must continue travelling. Similarly, desirable and undesirable thoughts will arise in the mind. Don’t take them too seriously. Trying to gain concentration is like attempting to empty the ocean of water. Keep trying. Only then can we attain the goal.

Today, most of us have mobile phones. What we really need is another phone: the phone of mantra japa (repeated chanting of the mantra). Ordinary phones will not have coverage everywhere. However, no matter when or where we call out to God, He will hear us. It is said that where there is love, distance does not matter. If we pray with all our heart, God will certainly hear our prayers. It is not a question of how or when. God dwells in our heart. If the lotus can emerge from mire, if God can dwell in this dirt (the body), why wouldn’t He hear us if we call Him while we are in the bathroom?

The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader