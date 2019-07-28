Healing in daily life a conscious routine

Parama Gunananda By

The sages of ancient India, being concerned about the well-being of society, decided to pass on the science of life to the people. Sage Patanjali is the father of yoga—in Linga Purana, yoga means nirvana, the condition of Shiva. The Sushruta Samhita says Dhanvantari, god of Ayurveda, took human form and taught physicians of Varanasi the 5,000-year-old Vedic art of healing named Ayurveda. Both life sciences lead to enlightenment, and were integrated as our way of life until modern medicine, brought by Europeans, contributed to the decline of Indian medicine. Both are flourishing globally and in India, and are incorporated in spa regimens, hospitals and even work places.

Yoga and Ayurveda are deeply symbiotic: A healthy body is the most important vehicle of spiritual evolution. Yoga, the sister of Ayurveda, leads to enlightenment by awakening latent senses. Ayurveda recommends the correct foods and practices to prepare the body to attain yogic strength. Issues like negative relationships at home or at work upset the body’s balance thereby disturbing the gunas—the inherent qualities that link our spirit to nature. Forgetting our spiritual essence subsequently leads to rajas and thrusts you into a whirlpool of worry, anxiety, anger, attachment, resentment and fear.

In yoga, these are known as ‘Kleshas’ (dirt), which stop us from achieving samadhi. The obsession with our fears brings darkness in our lives, which is certain to harm us and our loved ones, since we lose our connection with the divine. This leads to tamas—inertia and darkness. Ayurveda attributes depression, schizophrenia, mania, violence, addiction and suicidal feelings to the tamas effect. Ayurvedic physicians see rajas and tamas as manodoshas ( mental disorders). Without consciously cultivating harmony, attaining sattva isn’t possible.